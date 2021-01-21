Someone punched Tainted Love onto a musical box card by hand – and it’s next-level stuff

Forget banana bread, forget sourdough starters – you can even forget trying to write the new King Lear – because we’ve found the best way of killing time anyone’s come up with during lockdown.

Author and scriptwriter, Andy Riley‘s impressive achievement has only been on Twitter for 11 hours, as I write, but has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times, picking up comments like these.

We have a feeling there may be a new craze on the horizon.

The first person to programme The Wellerman onto card is going viral.

In case Andy’s productivity has made you feel inadequate, it’s not quite as focused as it first seemed.

Been there, done that, got the banana bread.

