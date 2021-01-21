Someone punched Tainted Love onto a musical box card by hand – and it’s next-level stuff

Forget banana bread, forget sourdough starters – you can even forget trying to write the new King Lear – because we’ve found the best way of killing time anyone’s come up with during lockdown.

I hand-punched Tainted Love into this strip of card because lockdown. pic.twitter.com/u6mCjc0L8A — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) January 20, 2021

Author and scriptwriter, Andy Riley‘s impressive achievement has only been on Twitter for 11 hours, as I write, but has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times, picking up comments like these.

OMG this is just so incredibly perfect and exactly what I needed! Thanks @AndyRileyish https://t.co/ksJ8pwjGnY — Debra Baker (@debrabaker33) January 20, 2021

🎶Sometimes I feel I've got to/CRANK AWAY🎶 This is 👍👍 https://t.co/4s8BzQ7yRh — Deuxpeche Mode (@DeuxpecheMode) January 21, 2021

Ok I’m totally in . Very much look forward to the next instalment — jill halfpenny (@halfpennyjill) January 20, 2021

We have a feeling there may be a new craze on the horizon.

Please, please, please – where do you get that kit? I want one! — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) January 20, 2021

The first person to programme The Wellerman onto card is going viral.

In case Andy’s productivity has made you feel inadequate, it’s not quite as focused as it first seemed.

Oh, it's procrastination really, there's other things that I really should be doing… — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) January 20, 2021

Been there, done that, got the banana bread.

READ MORE

Twitter ‘sings’ Tainted Love

Source Andy Riley Image Screengrab