Simply 17 favourite photoshops of ‘coat and mittens’ Bernie Sanders
There were some iconic images to emerge from Joe Biden’s inauguration. Like Joe Biden’s swearing in to become president, of course, and Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and first person of colour to become Vice President of the United States.
But most of all there was Bernie Sanders in his coat and mittens.
“This could’ve been an email” pic.twitter.com/kn68z6eDhY
— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 20, 2021
And there was no shortage of brilliant photoshopping going on, of which these are our 17 favourites.
1.
Undefeated. The internet…🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/eFKJuXNt4w
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 21, 2021
2.
Presenting: Lofi Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/BIKFjaabYO
— GOOD (@good) January 20, 2021
3.
E-girls and their podcaster boyfriends pic.twitter.com/fmlWJrOBB4
— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 21, 2021
4.
— kiki nisa (@nisadang) January 20, 2021
5.
I’m deceased 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/QvLEhHAmap
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 21, 2021
6.
Eternal Sanders of the Spotless Mind pic.twitter.com/JwPkUcdtNB
— avital ash (@avitalash) January 20, 2021
7.
— Paul Gale (@ImPaulGale) January 20, 2021
8.
some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV
— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021
9.
Why do y’all play so much? Get Bernie down from there 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ik2VMSoGN
— 👑🖤 (@iwrightmusic) January 20, 2021