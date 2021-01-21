Simply 17 favourite photoshops of ‘coat and mittens’ Bernie Sanders

There were some iconic images to emerge from Joe Biden’s inauguration. Like Joe Biden’s swearing in to become president, of course, and Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and first person of colour to become Vice President of the United States.

But most of all there was Bernie Sanders in his coat and mittens.

And there was no shortage of brilliant photoshopping going on, of which these are our 17 favourites.

E-girls and their podcaster boyfriends pic.twitter.com/fmlWJrOBB4 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 21, 2021

Eternal Sanders of the Spotless Mind pic.twitter.com/JwPkUcdtNB — avital ash (@avitalash) January 20, 2021

some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021

