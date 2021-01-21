Roger Daltrey’s words about Brexit and rock music didn’t die before they got old

In ‘We knew exactly what we were voting for‘, episode 21,498, very vocal Brexiter Roger Daltrey reveals that he definitely didn’t – and we’re far too sick of this series to laugh.

“As if we didn’t tour in Europe before the fuckin’ EU.”

How’s that working out for you now, Rog?

Sympathy was in very short supply.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Jessie Jabberwocky had this one simple wish.

Don’t hold your breath, Jessie.

