Roger Daltrey’s words about Brexit and rock music didn’t die before they got old

In ‘We knew exactly what we were voting for‘, episode 21,498, very vocal Brexiter Roger Daltrey reveals that he definitely didn’t – and we’re far too sick of this series to laugh.

Roger Daltrey has signed a letter demanding action from UK govt to ensure visa-free touring in the EU. Life comes at you fast…pic.twitter.com/KTsfXKIcyE — Jake Humphrey 💙 (@mrjakehumphrey) January 20, 2021

“As if we didn’t tour in Europe before the fuckin’ EU.”

How’s that working out for you now, Rog?

Sympathy was in very short supply.

1.

So Roger Daltrey got fooled again after all. https://t.co/WP5GqYQmxH — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 20, 2021

2.

Roger Daltrey signs a letter complaining about musicians losing their freedom of movement due to #Brexit.

And that would be… this Roger Daltrey? pic.twitter.com/uWVmg2vudz — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 20, 2021

3.

I love The Who but I remember watching The Kids are Alright in my early teens and thinking Roger Daltry was a looong Magic Bus ride away from being the smartest band member. I see he still has the cognitive abilities of a conker. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) January 20, 2021

4.

Ack, fuck-off Roger Daltrey. Typical Brexiteer, cryarsing about something he endorsed, the blert. Musicians are gonna be fucked by Brexit, just like the rest of us, unless you're one of the 1%. Crack on you trout-farming Tory. And tell Townshend he's a nonce. — Shauny #SoftLad😎 (@happyjack1981) January 20, 2021

5.

Brexiters Roger Daltrey, Jimmy Buchan, Tim Martin all complaining about Brexit impacts. Is this what we’re going to have to listen to now? People moaning about all the things they’ve won? — Clive Hallam 🇪🇺🇬🇧Proud European (@challam19) January 20, 2021

6.

poor old Roger Daltrey singing "won't get fooled again" for fifty years before getting totally mugged off by Brexit🤦‍♂️ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 20, 2021

7.

Roger Daltrey? The height of Conservatism. Fvck absolutely everyone else, until it begins to affect me. Absolute bastard. — Chris Hope 3.5% 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 #FBPE #Rejoin (@DrChrisHope) January 20, 2021

8.

Watching Roger Daltrey talk about Brexit suggests there's not a lot going on behind his blue eyes. — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) January 20, 2021

Jessie Jabberwocky had this one simple wish.

Wouldn't it be nice if people like Roger Daltrey could bring themselves to say "I'm sorry; I was wrong about Brexit"? — Jessie Jabberwocky (@TheJessieKirk) January 20, 2021

Don’t hold your breath, Jessie.

