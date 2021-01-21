Piers Morgan tearing apart Gavin Williamson is like a particularly gruesome kill on a wildlife documentary
Another cabinet minister was on Good Morning Britain today and it can surely be only a matter of time before they stop turning up again.
Because so-called education minister Gavin Williamson may have fared even less well than health secretary Matt Hancock did last week.
It’s a close-run thing but, well, you decide..
Here’s Williamson today.
Gavin Williamson is annihilated by @piersmorgan with a “charge sheet” of failures & asked “why are you still education Secretary, why have you not resigned”
This is how to hold Gov’t to account pic.twitter.com/OUzC9tbBz3
— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 21, 2021
And this was Hancock last week just in case you missed it (or you want to watch it again).
Matt Hancock – I'm really glad that we can send out free school meals when schools are out.
Piers Morgan – If you're that glad… why did you vote against giving free school meals?#GMB pic.twitter.com/pGJxWYi0EX
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 13, 2021
You can almost feel s … no, of course not.
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about this latest round of Piers Morgan v The Government.
The most devastating skewering yet. pic.twitter.com/CZP6HJ2rsB
— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 21, 2021
Imagine the relief when you’re rostered as the Cabinet Minister to do the media rounds on Thursday and remembering @piersmorgan isn’t on @GMB Thursdays, only to turn up and find out Piers Morgan is on GMB today. Gavin Williamson absolutely skewered in real time! pic.twitter.com/2aqDMLXza6
— Tim Gough (@Tim_Gough) January 21, 2021
Watching Gavin Williamson on #GMB refusing to not only take responsibility for his ineptitude but also to answer a straight question, it's hard to remember a worse British cabinet in history. It would be funny if it wasn't so deadly. Shocking stuff. @piersmorgan
— Chris Sherrard (@cdsherrard) January 21, 2021
🔥🔥🔥🔥@piersmorgan to Williamson “you have failed our kids! Why haven’t you resigned.” A nation cheers Morgan on.
— Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) January 21, 2021
"Why are you still Education Secretary, why haven't you resigned?"
Gavin Williamson being splatted by Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/7ObBCTWNlk
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 21, 2021
Gavin Williamson must have known this would happen, but still went on. I can’t quite decide if it’s courage or stupidity https://t.co/xFqWWjZdDS
— Ann Mroz (@AnnMroz) January 21, 2021
At a time of crisis, the one thing you want from those in key positions is clarity of information and a reason to have faith. What Gavin Williamson just produced to @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 was excruciating evidence as to why there is zero faith in this government.
— Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 21, 2021
A year ago I didn't think I'd be saying that @piersmorgan speaks for the nation but he does here.
If @GavinWilliamson had any shame he'd have resigned months ago, like I said on @GMB after the A Level and GCSE results fiasco when Piers asked me. https://t.co/mAaBeJAJ8z
— Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) January 21, 2021
Basically, this.
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) January 21, 2021
And this.
Gavin Williamson:
◾️U-turns on opening schools
◾️A level fiasco
◾️Legal action re school closures
◾️Mass testing rejected by regulator
◾️Refused cheap broadband for kids
▪️Sent kids to school for 1 day to infect each other
CONCLUSION:
No need to resign pic.twitter.com/wIIaWPjE12
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 21, 2021
READ MORE
Arnold Schwarzenegger got his Covid jab and his payoff line didn’t disappoint
Source @PeterStefanovi2