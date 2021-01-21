Piers Morgan tearing apart Gavin Williamson is like a particularly gruesome kill on a wildlife documentary

Another cabinet minister was on Good Morning Britain today and it can surely be only a matter of time before they stop turning up again.

Because so-called education minister Gavin Williamson may have fared even less well than health secretary Matt Hancock did last week.

It’s a close-run thing but, well, you decide..

Here’s Williamson today.

Gavin Williamson is annihilated by @piersmorgan with a “charge sheet” of failures & asked “why are you still education Secretary, why have you not resigned” This is how to hold Gov’t to account pic.twitter.com/OUzC9tbBz3 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 21, 2021

And this was Hancock last week just in case you missed it (or you want to watch it again).

Matt Hancock – I'm really glad that we can send out free school meals when schools are out. Piers Morgan – If you're that glad… why did you vote against giving free school meals?#GMB pic.twitter.com/pGJxWYi0EX — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 13, 2021

You can almost feel s … no, of course not.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about this latest round of Piers Morgan v The Government.

The most devastating skewering yet. pic.twitter.com/CZP6HJ2rsB — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 21, 2021

Imagine the relief when you’re rostered as the Cabinet Minister to do the media rounds on Thursday and remembering @piersmorgan isn’t on @GMB Thursdays, only to turn up and find out Piers Morgan is on GMB today. Gavin Williamson absolutely skewered in real time! pic.twitter.com/2aqDMLXza6 — Tim Gough (@Tim_Gough) January 21, 2021

Watching Gavin Williamson on #GMB refusing to not only take responsibility for his ineptitude but also to answer a straight question, it's hard to remember a worse British cabinet in history. It would be funny if it wasn't so deadly. Shocking stuff. @piersmorgan — Chris Sherrard (@cdsherrard) January 21, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥@piersmorgan to Williamson “you have failed our kids! Why haven’t you resigned.” A nation cheers Morgan on. — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) January 21, 2021

"Why are you still Education Secretary, why haven't you resigned?" Gavin Williamson being splatted by Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/7ObBCTWNlk — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 21, 2021

Gavin Williamson must have known this would happen, but still went on. I can’t quite decide if it’s courage or stupidity https://t.co/xFqWWjZdDS — Ann Mroz (@AnnMroz) January 21, 2021

At a time of crisis, the one thing you want from those in key positions is clarity of information and a reason to have faith. What Gavin Williamson just produced to @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 was excruciating evidence as to why there is zero faith in this government. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 21, 2021

A year ago I didn't think I'd be saying that @piersmorgan speaks for the nation but he does here. If @GavinWilliamson had any shame he'd have resigned months ago, like I said on @GMB after the A Level and GCSE results fiasco when Piers asked me. https://t.co/mAaBeJAJ8z — Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) January 21, 2021

Basically, this.

And this.

Gavin Williamson: ◾️U-turns on opening schools

◾️A level fiasco

◾️Legal action re school closures

◾️Mass testing rejected by regulator

◾️Refused cheap broadband for kids

▪️Sent kids to school for 1 day to infect each other CONCLUSION:

No need to resign pic.twitter.com/wIIaWPjE12 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 21, 2021

