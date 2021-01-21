Piers Morgan tore apart Gavin Williamson over his pandemic record and it’s quite the watch

Another cabinet minister was on Good Morning Britain today and it can surely be only a matter of time before they stop turning up again.

Because so-called education secretary Gavin Williamson may have fared even less well than health secretary Matt Hancock did last week.

It’s a close-run thing but, well, you decide..

Here’s Williamson today.

And this was Hancock last week just in case you missed it (or you want to watch it again).

You can almost feel s … no, of course not.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about this latest round of Piers Morgan v The Government.

https://twitter.com/davemacladd/status/1352182230219694082?s=20

In short, this.

And this.

Source @PeterStefanovi2