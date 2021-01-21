Piers Morgan tore apart Gavin Williamson over his pandemic record and it’s quite the watch

Another cabinet minister was on Good Morning Britain today and it can surely be only a matter of time before they stop turning up again.

Because so-called education secretary Gavin Williamson may have fared even less well than health secretary Matt Hancock did last week.

It’s a close-run thing but, well, you decide..

Here’s Williamson today.

Gavin Williamson is annihilated by @piersmorgan with a "charge sheet" of failures & asked "why are you still education Secretary, why have you not resigned"

And this was Hancock last week just in case you missed it (or you want to watch it again).

Matt Hancock – I'm really glad that we can send out free school meals when schools are out. Piers Morgan – If you're that glad… why did you vote against giving free school meals?

You can almost feel s … no, of course not.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about this latest round of Piers Morgan v The Government.

Imagine the relief when you're rostered as the Cabinet Minister to do the media rounds on Thursday and remembering @piersmorgan isn't on @GMB Thursdays, only to turn up and find out Piers Morgan is on GMB today. Gavin Williamson absolutely skewered in real time!

The most devastating skewering yet.

Watching Gavin Williamson on #GMB refusing to not only take responsibility for his ineptitude but also to answer a straight question, it's hard to remember a worse British cabinet in history. It would be funny if it wasn't so deadly. Shocking stuff. @piersmorgan — Chris Sherrard (@cdsherrard) January 21, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥@piersmorgan to Williamson “you have failed our kids! Why haven’t you resigned.” A nation cheers Morgan on. — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) January 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/davemacladd/status/1352182230219694082?s=20

At a time of crisis, the one thing you want from those in key positions is clarity of information and a reason to have faith. What Gavin Williamson just produced to @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 was excruciating evidence as to why there is zero faith in this government. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 21, 2021

A year ago I didn't think I'd be saying that @piersmorgan speaks for the nation but he does here. If @GavinWilliamson had any shame he'd have resigned months ago, like I said on @GMB after the A Level and GCSE results fiasco when Piers asked me. https://t.co/mAaBeJAJ8z — Angela Rayner 😷 (@AngelaRayner) January 21, 2021

Gavin Williamson must have known this would happen, but still went on. I can’t quite decide if it’s courage or stupidity https://t.co/xFqWWjZdDS — Ann Mroz (@AnnMroz) January 21, 2021

In short, this.

Gavin Williamson: ◾️U-turns on opening schools

◾️A level fiasco

◾️Legal action re school closures

◾️Mass testing rejected by regulator

◾️Refused cheap broadband for kids

▪️Sent kids to school for 1 day to infect each other CONCLUSION:

No need to resign pic.twitter.com/wIIaWPjE12 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 21, 2021

And this.

The gulf between the question asked and the answer offered is never wider than it is with Gavin Williamson. In his defence, it does seem to be the second most important qualification for a seat in Johnson’s Cabinet.

After sycophancy. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 21, 2021

