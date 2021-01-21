Melania walking away from Donald Trump while he’s still waving to the cameras is simply magnificent

There’s been lots of speculation about what Melania Trump will or won’t do now Donald Trump is no longer President.

We’re not going to get into that here, but what we are going to get into is this clip of the pair of them touching down in Florida after Trump had left the White House for the very last time.

Because Melania Trump’s reaction to her husband standing and waving for the cameras is just magnificent.

I am in tears😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G8GVVhRLQN — I Aint Going Back N Forth With None of You (@nice_two) January 20, 2021

Here’s a slightly longer clip of the same moment.

Oh man she was done, huh pic.twitter.com/qIDNLdSq1S — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 21, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

She so freaking DONE with this nonsense. — Lily Burana 🗽 (@lilyburana) January 20, 2021

“Maralagofuckyourself” — Kevin Krim (@kevinkrim) January 21, 2021

Those divorce papers aren't going to sign themselves. — Stephen who is in Colorado (@stephen_in_co) January 21, 2021

Must have been a fun plane ride 😊 — Kim Simons (@Kimmeebabe) January 21, 2021

To conclude …

Nothing has ever been truer… pic.twitter.com/q09bCfMZfC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 20, 2021

