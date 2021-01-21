Melania walking away from Donald Trump while he’s still waving to the cameras is simply magnificent

There’s been lots of speculation about what Melania Trump will or won’t do now Donald Trump is no longer President.

We’re not going to get into that here, but what we are going to get into is this clip of the pair of them touching down in Florida after Trump had left the White House for the very last time.

Because Melania Trump’s reaction to her husband standing and waving for the cameras is just magnificent.

Here’s a slightly longer clip of the same moment.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

