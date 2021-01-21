Gavin Williamson said nobody predicted schools would close – the only 5 responses you need

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson has been doing the rounds of media outlets, though we can’t imagine why, since he has no new information to share.

He was absolutely hauled over the coals by Piers Morgan, who wondered if Williamson had tendered his resignation.

He didn’t fare much better on Sky.

James O’Brien had this scathing assessment.

In fact, schools aren’t entirely closed.

But the idea that people hadn’t seen remote learning coming from miles away was instantly rubbished.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Williamson’s former colleague, Anna Soubry, wasn’t fooled by the minister’s bluster.

Stephen McGann spotted a wider pattern.

Anybody else really envying America right now?

READ MORE

Gavin Williamson got hilariously muddled and it was the government’s quickest U-turn yet

Source Sky News Image Screengrab