Gavin Williamson said nobody predicted schools would close – the only 5 responses you need

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson has been doing the rounds of media outlets, though we can’t imagine why, since he has no new information to share.

He was absolutely hauled over the coals by Piers Morgan, who wondered if Williamson had tendered his resignation.

@Piersmorgan says Gavin Williamson has failed the country’s children and asks why he hasn’t resigned yet. Williamson says we’re facing more disruption to the education system than during WW2. Watch GMB👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/0axixtNmNh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 21, 2021

He didn’t fare much better on Sky.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson claims that a month ago no one would have expected that all schools would be closed right now Get live #coronavirus updates: https://t.co/vv2GcE5o8U pic.twitter.com/A7OzJeYeEO — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 21, 2021

James O’Brien had this scathing assessment.

The gulf between the question asked and the answer offered is never wider than it is with Gavin Williamson. In his defence, it does seem to be the second most important qualification for a seat in Johnson’s Cabinet.

After sycophancy. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 21, 2021

In fact, schools aren’t entirely closed.

Of course the first thing he should have said is, “Schools aren’t closed, they continue to be open for a large number of key workers’ children and vulnerable children, plus teachers are also giving online tuition to non attending students, at the same time.” — Richard (@rp6805) January 21, 2021

But the idea that people hadn’t seen remote learning coming from miles away was instantly rubbished.

1.

The government continues to experience the results of its own policies as a complete surprise https://t.co/j76xkgtUJd — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) January 21, 2021

2.

Actually I think most people aside from you did expect this Gav https://t.co/HhNGFOUchg — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) January 21, 2021

3.

Man who threatened schools with legal action because they all wanted to close, shocked that lots of schools are now closed. https://t.co/1CGwIgVoMS — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 21, 2021

4.

5.

No, no way. I mean, there was no possible way anyone could have predicted that schools would be closed now. No way. Not in the middle of winter, in the middle of a pandemic, with cases and deaths going through the roof, and scientists everywhere predicting worse to come. No way.. https://t.co/5k0cIeDjMU — AR (@llewelyn20) January 21, 2021

Williamson’s former colleague, Anna Soubry, wasn’t fooled by the minister’s bluster.

Listening to Gavin Williamson who clearly thinks if he just waffles on and on blustering out a load of meaningless “lines” we will somehow conclude he isn’t actually the worst member of the Cabinet, badly letting down our children. #Today — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) January 21, 2021

Stephen McGann spotted a wider pattern.

So many UK news reports on my timeline can be answered with the remark: "Were you seriously unaware that this was going to happen?" I think I'll just get a rubber stamp made… — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) January 21, 2021

Anybody else really envying America right now?

