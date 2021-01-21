This side-by-side comparison of Trump and Biden’s press rooms went viral because it speaks volumes

There are many things that will be different around the White House now that Joe Biden is in charge.

Scrap that, everything will be different around the White House now that Donald Trump is gone, and one of the most marked contrasts will be in the press briefing room.

And if there was ever a snapshot about the two administration’s differing attitudes towards the media – and pretty much everything – then surely this is it.

It’s a glimpse of the first press briefing by Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, and the a throwback to the first by Trump’s first spokesperson, Sean Spicer (remember him?) cleverly put together by the good people of @therecount.

Day 1 Press Briefings: Trump admin vs. Biden admin pic.twitter.com/S5wd57YrSr — The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2021

Spot the difference?

Dignity is going to take getting used to. — Rosana Jaquez (@rosjaq) January 21, 2021

It's going to be 4 years of these side-by-sides. — jordan (@jortron) January 21, 2021

Have we been abused by the Trump administration so much that a regular, uneventful press briefing feels like a warm hug from a loving family member? — Michael Glea-ning Hope ❤️ (@_michaelgleason) January 21, 2021

It’s the “Thank you Jen” for me. — Jayvon Harper (@roundthewayguy9) January 21, 2021

That was four years ago and yet it feels like it was a hundred years ago and yesterday at the same time. How? — JR (@slder78) January 21, 2021

