Bernie Sanders’ coat and mittens combo gave us the best meme of the inauguration – 26 favourites

Former Democratic presidential hopeful, Bernie Sanders, dressed for the winter weather when he attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden, and people were very much here for his look.

good morning to bernie's mittens especially pic.twitter.com/dxmkFvg9N1 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

This is now a Bernie Sanders mittens stan account 😍 pic.twitter.com/eHBNWGXkqy — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) January 20, 2021

The senator for Vermont certainly looked snug, and he was – it turned out – supporting a local crafter, Jen Ellis.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

However eco-friendly and practical he was being, it didn’t stop him from inspiring a meme.

Refusing to turn the heating on before 6 while working from home pic.twitter.com/Pl8OBCu0hh — Esther Webber (@estwebber) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders, first of his name, Wearer of Mittens, Sitter of Chairs pic.twitter.com/1j6p8mrdlr — Matthew Mucha (@mattymooch) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders Hannibal Lecter is spot on tbf. pic.twitter.com/stpSSQUUco — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) January 20, 2021

Bernie's commitment to being perma-pissed until everyone has medicare for all is outstanding. Those mittens are all business. pic.twitter.com/FgUkeHxvyq — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) January 20, 2021

The anesthesiologist when it’s Friday afternoon and they let the med student close pic.twitter.com/r2SpZhM6F8 — 💉Josh Rubin, MD 🇺🇸 (@DrSandman11) January 20, 2021

LMFAO “Ima swing by Joe’s thing for a minute.” https://t.co/FBo5IoxFA1 — Bri (@shes_the_maNN1) January 20, 2021

