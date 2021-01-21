Arnold Schwarzenegger got his Covid jab and his payoff line didn’t disappoint

As if you needed one more reason to love Arnold Schwarzenegger then this is it.

The actor and former governor of California shared a video of him being given the Covid vaccination and had a message for anyone who might be in two minds about getting the jab.

Given all the anti-vaxxer nonsense doing the rounds, it was not only a very useful public service, he also managed to raise a smile at the same time.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

The second line he quotes from a movie is trickier to recognise. Just in case you don’t quite get why he asked the clinician to ‘put that needle down!’ it’s from his 1996 Christmas movie, Jingle All The Way (no, we haven’t seen it either),

Although people wondered if he missed an opportunity for another of his most famous lines.

“I’ll be back.”

“Yes, sir. For the second dose.”

“No, it’s a thing I say — ‘I’ll be back.’”

“Yes, you’re coming back for the second dose.”

“It’s from a movie.”

“What’s from a movie, sir?”

“‘I’ll be back.’”

“Yes. For the second dose. Can I ask you to drive on, sir?” https://t.co/yK9226trxe — Bill Prady (@billprady) January 20, 2021

imagine getting to tell people you vaccinated the terminator — cm (@Crackmacs) January 20, 2021

I was assuming there'd be an "I'll be back… for the second dose" but the actual ending to this video is even better. perfect. https://t.co/l0hgxfFxzW — dan hett (@danhett) January 21, 2021

This has cheered me up, thanks Arnold. https://t.co/MTZ7osYIog — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) January 21, 2021

