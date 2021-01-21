Arnold Schwarzenegger got his Covid jab and his payoff line didn’t disappoint

As if you needed one more reason to love Arnold Schwarzenegger then this is it.

The actor and former governor of California shared a video of him being given the Covid vaccination and had a message for anyone who might be in two minds about getting the jab.

Given all the anti-vaxxer nonsense doing the rounds, it was not only a very useful public service, he also managed to raise a smile at the same time.

Bravo!

The second line he quotes from a movie is trickier to recognise. Just in case you don’t quite get why he asked the clinician to ‘put that needle down!’ it’s from his 1996 Christmas movie, Jingle All The Way (no, we haven’t seen it either),

Although people wondered if he missed an opportunity for another of his most famous lines.

Boom.

To conclude, this.

Source @Schwarzenegger