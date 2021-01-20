Unlike his presidency, this Donald Trump motorcade gag will run and run
To be filed under ‘an old one but a good one’ is this Trump motorcade gag which, unlike his presidency, simply refuses to die.
Well if ever there was a day to dig it out again, it was surely today.
🚁 View from the helicopter as trump makes his way from the airport to Mar-a-Lago on his final ride in The Beast!
Well played, Palm Beach PD motorcycle escort team. 😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👍🏆 pic.twitter.com/vY9RCIeZ97
— CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) January 20, 2021
A helpful outline just in case you’re a Trump supporter …
We got it without the drawing 😂
— sue🏳️🌈🌈 (@eleonorasfalcon) January 20, 2021
This is probably a fake, but it’s still freaking hilarious!
— William Brody (@wbrodyjr) January 20, 2021
that pic never gets old lol
— Intel Junkie🇨🇦 (@politics_ww) January 20, 2021
I want to believe https://t.co/KgHFzIMAVX
— Drew Curtis (@DrewCurtis) January 20, 2021
READ MORE
Greta Thunberg just had a savage burn for Donald Trump as he left the White House for the last time
Source @CivMilAir