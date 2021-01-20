Trump’s final pardons have been published – our 17 favourite reactions

He may have broken with tradition – and manners – by refusing to attend the inauguration of his successor, but Loser-in-Chief, Donald Trump, has made full use of the power to pardon people as he leaves office.

Ahead of any announcements, Trump’s niece, Mary, issued a warning.

The pardons are meant, in part, to demoralize and enrage us. Don't take the bait. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 20, 2021

Good advice.

Perhaps the most high-profile name on his list was his former adviser, Steve Bannon, who had yet to face trial over allegations of a $1 million fraud – and now won’t do so.

Notable by their absence from the list were the Tiger King, Joe Exotic – whose supporters had a limousine on standby – and Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Trump wished well, but clearly not that well.

Neither Trump’s lawyer nor any of his children received a pre-emptive pardon for charges thay may face – as far as we know – and the Capitol Hill rioters’ pleas, thankfully, came to nothing.

Twitter had started getting its pardon jokes in nice and early.

I accidentally Venmo'd some money to the wrong account and now I'm getting three Presidential pardons. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 19, 2021

£50 says he pardons Hitler. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) January 18, 2021

Surely there’s a Trump pardon on the way for Lord Darth Vader, a true American patriot who did terrific work for the Death Star industry and was unfairly persecuted by the leftist rebel alliance. Looking forward to his forthcoming book, "How much do I owe you, Mr President?" — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 19, 2021

Bloody hell. Trump's pardoned Covid-19. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) January 19, 2021

Also a presidential pardon for Jefferson Starship's We Built This City — Chris Stein (@chrissteinplays) January 19, 2021

BREAKING: trump list of last minute pardons includes Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Joker, Hamburglar, Hans Gruber, all James Bond villains,, and the lawnmower kid — The Alex Nevil, Reborn 1/20/2021 (@TheAlexNevil) January 19, 2021

Trump pardoning the film Cats — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) January 19, 2021

