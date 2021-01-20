Trump’s final pardons have been published – our 17 favourite reactions
He may have broken with tradition – and manners – by refusing to attend the inauguration of his successor, but Loser-in-Chief, Donald Trump, has made full use of the power to pardon people as he leaves office.
Ahead of any announcements, Trump’s niece, Mary, issued a warning.
The pardons are meant, in part, to demoralize and enrage us. Don't take the bait.
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 20, 2021
Good advice.
Perhaps the most high-profile name on his list was his former adviser, Steve Bannon, who had yet to face trial over allegations of a $1 million fraud – and now won’t do so.
Notable by their absence from the list were the Tiger King, Joe Exotic – whose supporters had a limousine on standby – and Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Trump wished well, but clearly not that well.
Neither Trump’s lawyer nor any of his children received a pre-emptive pardon for charges thay may face – as far as we know – and the Capitol Hill rioters’ pleas, thankfully, came to nothing.
Twitter had started getting its pardon jokes in nice and early.
1.
I accidentally Venmo'd some money to the wrong account and now I'm getting three Presidential pardons.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 19, 2021
2.
£50 says he pardons Hitler.
— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) January 18, 2021
3.
Trump's pardons list. pic.twitter.com/mWqEEpRdKm
— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 18, 2021
4.
Surely there’s a Trump pardon on the way for Lord Darth Vader, a true American patriot who did terrific work for the Death Star industry and was unfairly persecuted by the leftist rebel alliance. Looking forward to his forthcoming book, "How much do I owe you, Mr President?"
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 19, 2021
5.
Bloody hell. Trump's pardoned Covid-19.
— Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) January 19, 2021
6.
Also a presidential pardon for Jefferson Starship's We Built This City
— Chris Stein (@chrissteinplays) January 19, 2021
7.
BREAKING: trump list of last minute pardons includes Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Joker, Hamburglar, Hans Gruber, all James Bond villains,, and the lawnmower kid
— The Alex Nevil, Reborn 1/20/2021 (@TheAlexNevil) January 19, 2021
8.
Trump pardoning the film Cats
— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) January 19, 2021
9.
TRUMP’S FINAL PARDONS
– anyone who tips 5%
– the guys who killed john wick’s dog
– whoever wrote the kars4kids jingle
— Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 19, 2021