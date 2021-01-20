Trump’s final pardons have been published – our 17 favourite reactions

He may have broken with tradition – and manners – by refusing to attend the inauguration of his successor, but Loser-in-Chief, Donald Trump, has made full use of the power to pardon people as he leaves office.

Ahead of any announcements, Trump’s niece, Mary, issued a warning.

Good advice.

Perhaps the most high-profile name on his list was his former adviser, Steve Bannon, who had yet to face trial over allegations of a $1 million fraud – and now won’t do so.

Notable by their absence from the list were the Tiger King, Joe Exotic – whose supporters had a limousine on standby – and Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Trump wished well, but clearly not that well.

Neither Trump’s lawyer nor any of his children received a pre-emptive pardon for charges thay may face – as far as we know – and the Capitol Hill rioters’ pleas, thankfully, came to nothing.

Twitter had started getting its pardon jokes in nice and early.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2