This Trump supporter hanging up on James O’Brien is a hilarious, agonising listen

With Donald Trump exiting the White House, one of his supporters thought he’d ring James O’Brien on LBC to put the presenter – and his listeners – right on a thing or two.

Although we’re guessing the conversation didn’t quite pan out as Steven from Islington imagined it would.

It’s hilarious and agonising in pretty much equal measure and well worth three minutes of your time.

This is the agonising moment a caller hung up on James O'Brien after he refused to answer on what issues Donald Trump had told the truth about.@MrJamesOB | https://t.co/3eDGZSz1CG pic.twitter.com/mplpkI15pP — LBC (@LBC) January 20, 2021

Stop the call!

Jesus that was excruciating. They always fall apart. Every single time. — John (@AmblingJohn) January 20, 2021

"spoke a lot of truth" = told stories that made me and like-minded individuals feel better about our beliefs and actions. — Martin Brown /\_/\ (@mabr82) January 20, 2021

My 15yr old texting me to ask if I am listening to @mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/10MAuzjSUj — Exiled Bodders (@IscaBodders) January 20, 2021

Source Twitter @LBC