Trump has left the White House and the takedowns were as savage as you’d expect – 27 favourites

Trump has really gone – and you aren’t about to wake up and realise he won the election.

The twice-impeached president hosted a military farewell for himself and won’t be attending the inauguration of Joe Biden, in case you needed a reminder of his twin abiding features – narcissism and pettiness.

There was what would have been a touching farewell, had it not been more of a ‘good riddance’.

"My Way" plays as Trump leaves on. Air Force One https://t.co/t2x2zvMYxo pic.twitter.com/UCgGF6wd9G — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2021

Surely "Somethin' Stupid" would have been a better choice: https://t.co/uqg7xO5MbA — Shaun Keaveny 💜 (@shaunwkeaveny) January 20, 2021

Lest we forget – when he leaves, he takes his family with him.

So, farewell then Nepotism Barbie, Cokey Flop-Sweat Ken and The Spare. May the rest of your miserable Village of the Damned lives be filled in equal measure with obscurity and irrelevance, interspersed with bouts of criminal prosecution. pic.twitter.com/9tS6rZHWz3 — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) January 20, 2021

1.

I wonder if someone's gonna roll a telly on a trolley into the Oval office so Trump can watch Toy Story 2 this morning? — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 20, 2021

2.

When do they load Trump into the catapult? — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 19, 2021

3.

Word of the day is 'exsibilate' (17th century): to hiss a poor performer off the stage. — Susie Dent 💙 (@susie_dent) January 20, 2021

4.

Every parent knows how its feels to tiptoe out of the bedroom, hoping the baby has finally gone to sleep, heading to the kitchen to open the wine, listening for the slightest sound, praying you can finally relax. That’s were we are right now with Trump. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 19, 2021

5.

Trump family leaving The White House, earlier pic.twitter.com/OvFO3NHgX0 — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) January 19, 2021

6.

Even though none of the White House staff will want to get Trump a leaving card, at least they'd know he might actually read as it had his name at the top. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 19, 2021

7.

Last thing Trump sees as his car pulls off #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/WT4CO2y6Nj — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 20, 2021

8.

CNN: "[White House] cleaning will start as soon as Donald Trump and Melania Trump depart." Truer words… — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 18, 2021

9.

Hey you forgot your kid pic.twitter.com/rBCUput3kJ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 20, 2021

10.

Live from the White House pic.twitter.com/q6oIcA8LKU — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) January 20, 2021

11.

Trump at his farewell party pic.twitter.com/o80sj2DdlU — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) January 19, 2021

12.