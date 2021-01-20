Those old Biden-Obama bromance memes are even more poignant now – and they’re still hilarious
After four years of a giant man-baby in the White House, a lot of people have been welcoming a more mature approach from the incoming administration than tweeting all-caps insults at a despot with nuclear weapons.
Or should that say another despot with nuclear weapons?
But Joe Biden hasn’t always been known for being the adult in the room – in fact, he inspired a very popular meme that painted him as the more childlike partner in his bromance with Barack Obama.
Here are some of the best.
Obama: any good ideas in how to defeat isis?
*Biden raises hand*
Obama: besides assembling the Avengers?
*Biden lowers hand* pic.twitter.com/GzkXoJcGg6
— Barack & Joe (@Barack_and_Joe) November 13, 2016
Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump
Obama: Why?
Joe: Because he bringing his own.
Obama: ???
Joe: HE'S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3
— Wout – Evolve PR (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016
Obama: Joe please stop trying to sneak up on me during press conferences.
Biden:..
Obama: I can hear you humming the jaws theme. pic.twitter.com/BJ8xI2BiYb
— Barack & Joe (@Barack_and_Joe) January 21, 2017
Obama: Don't discuss Titanic with Joe
Leo: Why?
Obama: he's still upset. He thinks you could've fit on that door. pic.twitter.com/8HX4wydSY8
— Barack & Joe (@Barack_and_Joe) November 15, 2016
Biden: am i an avenger now?
Obama: sure Joe
Biden: pic.twitter.com/fNAy5Xwte2
— ally ️ ᵐᵒˢᵗˡʸ ᵈᵒᵍ ᵖᶦᶜˢ (@notacroc) January 13, 2017
Obama: I have a meeting.
Biden: I have a meeting.
Obama: Stop copying me.
Biden: Stop copying me. pic.twitter.com/s0PrZIG4Vf
— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) October 25, 2014
Joe: I'm never calling him Mr. President.
Obama: Joe, please
Joe: Not even if there's a fire. pic.twitter.com/f9s6L11jha
— Taylor Sweet (@Tsweezy93) November 9, 2016
Biden: I tinted all the mirrors orange
Obama: What?
Biden: He won't be able to see himself
Obama: Joe…
Biden: He'll think he's a vampire pic.twitter.com/IbZ8tr1m1m
— In The Year Twenty Zandar One (@ZandarVTS) November 13, 2016