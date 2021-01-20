Those old Biden-Obama bromance memes are even more poignant now – and they’re still hilarious

After four years of a giant man-baby in the White House, a lot of people have been welcoming a more mature approach from the incoming administration than tweeting all-caps insults at a despot with nuclear weapons.

Or should that say another despot with nuclear weapons?

But Joe Biden hasn’t always been known for being the adult in the room – in fact, he inspired a very popular meme that painted him as the more childlike partner in his bromance with Barack Obama.

Here are some of the best.

1.

Obama: any good ideas in how to defeat isis? *Biden raises hand* Obama: besides assembling the Avengers? *Biden lowers hand* pic.twitter.com/GzkXoJcGg6 — Barack & Joe (@Barack_and_Joe) November 13, 2016

2.

Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump

Obama: Why?

Joe: Because he bringing his own.

Obama: ???

Joe: HE'S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3 — Wout – Evolve PR (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016

3.

Obama: Joe please stop trying to sneak up on me during press conferences. Biden:.. Obama: I can hear you humming the jaws theme. pic.twitter.com/BJ8xI2BiYb — Barack & Joe (@Barack_and_Joe) January 21, 2017

4.

Obama: Don't discuss Titanic with Joe Leo: Why? Obama: he's still upset. He thinks you could've fit on that door. pic.twitter.com/8HX4wydSY8 — Barack & Joe (@Barack_and_Joe) November 15, 2016

5.

Biden: am i an avenger now? Obama: sure Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/fNAy5Xwte2 — ally ️‍ ᵐᵒˢᵗˡʸ ᵈᵒᵍ ᵖᶦᶜˢ (@notacroc) January 13, 2017

6.

Obama: I have a meeting. Biden: I have a meeting. Obama: Stop copying me. Biden: Stop copying me. pic.twitter.com/s0PrZIG4Vf — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) October 25, 2014

7.

Joe: I'm never calling him Mr. President. Obama: Joe, please Joe: Not even if there's a fire. pic.twitter.com/f9s6L11jha — Taylor Sweet (@Tsweezy93) November 9, 2016

8.