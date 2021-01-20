Nigella Lawson’s ‘recipe of the day’ was the subtlest, most savage Donald Trump burn
Nigella Lawson hasn’t gone this viral since she said ‘microwave’. The TV chef was trending today after her ‘recipe of the day’ managed to be both a subtle and savage burn of Donald Trump.
It might just be a coincidence obviously but … nah, of course it isn’t.
Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay. Apart from anything else, there are more things to make with Seville oranges than marmalade! This is not complicated: the base is bashed ginger nuts https://t.co/ZXSbk7uMX8 pic.twitter.com/fbOM96sHKQ
— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 20, 2021
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Absolutely LOVE @Nigella_Lawson for making this her recipe of the day today pic.twitter.com/mhGbFrSaL1
— Beth Granville (@BettyGranville) January 20, 2021
If anyone says "Given the last few years, are there any things that still make you proud to be British?" I have to reply, "It's a dwindling list, but Nigella Lawson calmly choosing Bitter Orange Tart on the day Trump leaves office would be one of them." https://t.co/JTAR5pZWR7
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 20, 2021
I see what you did there. pic.twitter.com/Xsk7ZXoxKL
— James (@jimmybearlondon) January 20, 2021
Bashed ginger nuts ❤️
— Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) January 20, 2021
Washed down with a glass or two of this! Cheers pic.twitter.com/9sDh8Ty4vA
— ♡ ẸＬᵃⒾⓃ ♡ (@elainesim28) January 20, 2021
To conclude …
Nigella love levels rising https://t.co/3Kb2KeQZav pic.twitter.com/RvcwH9bYH1
— nick grimshaw (@grimmers) January 20, 2021
