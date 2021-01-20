Nigella Lawson’s ‘recipe of the day’ was the subtlest, most savage Donald Trump burn

Nigella Lawson hasn’t gone this viral since she said ‘microwave’. The TV chef was trending today after her ‘recipe of the day’ managed to be both a subtle and savage burn of Donald Trump.

It might just be a coincidence obviously but … nah, of course it isn’t.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Source @Nigella_Lawson