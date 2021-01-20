Melania Trump got a White House staffer to write her thank you notes – to White House staffers

In another break with tradition from the Trumps, the former president and First Lady didn’t invite the incoming couple to tour the White House – or even genuinely concede Trump’s loss of the election.

Not that it mattered, with the new president having been the VP.

“And then Melania said she wasn’t gonna show me around the White House like girl YOU’RE the rookie” pic.twitter.com/omuzXNFMGg — I-??? (@jazzvjack) January 20, 2021

Trump asked Melania to add her farewell to his.

OMG, he's asked Melania to speak. Surely this is the moment for seven of them to appear and do a dance routine. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 20, 2021

Leaving with the lowest approval rating of any First Lady in US history, to match her husband’s record-breakingly low score, Twitter’s goodbye wasn’t dripping with sadness.

I will genuinely miss Melania's Malevolent Christmas auras pic.twitter.com/QWzOjZIVxH — Chris Wade (@saywhatagain) January 20, 2021

Hey you forgot your kid pic.twitter.com/rBCUput3kJ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 20, 2021

*cut to Melania on Air Force One* BARRON! pic.twitter.com/7k9bGiQYlQ — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 20, 2021

Which Melania is it? pic.twitter.com/vTRTTc4ehw — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) January 20, 2021

All the Melanias trying to decide which one has to stay with Trump. pic.twitter.com/XUdGjPsUVx — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 7, 2020

To put the top hat on all that, it seems that, rather than add the personal touch, Melania Trump offloaded the task of writing thank you notes to the staff.

CNN reporting that Melania Trump had an assistant write thank you notes to the White House household staff (cooks, housekeepers, butlers), signing Mrs. Trump’s name to the letters, as if the First Lady wrote the notes herself. pic.twitter.com/KCMAZPPdAg — katie rosman (@katierosman) January 20, 2021

We can’t say people were all that surprised. These five reactions have it covered.

1.

These two really were made for each other. https://t.co/81PcugVHYv — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) January 20, 2021

2.

there is no bottom https://t.co/wrHknVWelw — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) January 20, 2021

3.

Cleverly avoiding the vexing question of whether they actually had names. — Jimmy Midnight (@JimmyMidnight2) January 20, 2021

4.

Protocol is a tricky thing. For example: are we supposed to act as if we're at all shocked at this news at this point? Please advise, one wishes not to offend. — Tom Dennis (@thomasadennis) January 20, 2021

5.

I don't care. We know they're bad people. Let's get off this miserable addiction and move on. Prosecute them for the big stuff, to hell with everything else. — ~°•We're All Gonna Die!•°~ (@DoomScrollAdict) January 20, 2021

However glad you’re feeling that the orange man-baby has gone, it probably goes double for Mrs. Trump.

The smile that says ‘counting the days til divorce proceedings’. pic.twitter.com/y56XyKmcRo — Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) January 20, 2021

Which raises one major issue.

If Trump and Melania get divorced who gets custody of Lindsey Graham? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) January 19, 2021

Rumour has it that Ted Cruz has a spare room.

READ MORE

Simply 14 hilarious guesses at the contents of Trump’s leaving note to Joe Biden (NSFW)

Source Katie Rosman Image Screengrab, Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash