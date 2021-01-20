Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in – 17 tweets that capture the joyous global mood right now

Donald who? The Trump era of the White House is over after Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

Biden was sworn in …

Joe Biden is sworn in as President of the United States pic.twitter.com/BaABiNhDzt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

… just moments after Kamala Harris became Vice President, the first woman and first person of colour to hold the office.

Kamala Harris is given the oath of office by Justice Sotomayor pic.twitter.com/AdRnDXuLWN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

And that sound you can hear is the entire world breathing an enormous sigh of relief.

And these tweets nicely sum up the global mood right now.

1.

Watching the inauguration of Joe Biden, and I don’t know how to avoid cliche, but it really does feel as if civility and basic decency and perhaps even optimism has returned to Washington. Maybe things do sometimes get better 🙂 — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) January 20, 2021

2.

I feel like I've taken a 200 pound shit. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 20, 2021

3.

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 20, 2021

4.

Word of the day is 'exsibilate' (17th century): to hiss a poor performer off the stage. — Susie Dent 💙 (@susie_dent) January 20, 2021

5.

The US finally got round to turning itself off and back on again…#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OJxXJKgCkG — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 20, 2021

6.

The US President hasn't called anyone a loser in the last 10 minutes, really not used to this to be honest. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 20, 2021

7.

So wonderful. After 4 years of a President inciting fascists and racism and white supremacy, a Black woman becomes Vice-President. So this is what joy feels like. I’d forgotten. pic.twitter.com/iX1WvVKJcw — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 20, 2021

8.

I would pay any money to get a live shot of the outgoing president watching live TV right now. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 20, 2021

9.

A human in the White House. Finally. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 20, 2021

10.