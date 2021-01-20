Simply 14 hilarious guesses at the contents of Trump’s leaving note to Joe Biden (NSFW)

After much speculation, Donald Trump abided by one great tradition of the presidency, by leaving a note for his successor, Joe Biden.

POTUS left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval, per White House spokesman. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 20, 2021

Naturally, there was even more speculation once the existence of a note had been confirmed.

These were our favourite guesses. As you’d imagine – some are NSFW.

Trump's letter to Biden released to the press pic.twitter.com/vkvQYwmqBV — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 20, 2021

BREAKING: Exclusive look at the note left in Oval Office by Trump for Biden. pic.twitter.com/TCcnGwYR4U — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) January 20, 2021

it’s not a note he farted in the envelope https://t.co/tWphYRs7l1 — paul (@dearapriII) January 20, 2021

“There is not a piss tape in the drawer, do not look in there” https://t.co/XOX3Nil1BS — Rick Burin (@rickburin) January 20, 2021

