Simply 14 hilarious guesses at the contents of Trump’s leaving note to Joe Biden (NSFW)
After much speculation, Donald Trump abided by one great tradition of the presidency, by leaving a note for his successor, Joe Biden.
POTUS left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval, per White House spokesman.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 20, 2021
Naturally, there was even more speculation once the existence of a note had been confirmed.
These were our favourite guesses. As you’d imagine – some are NSFW.
1.
https://t.co/L0e7Vy8ViA pic.twitter.com/N24sxP0RL1
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 20, 2021
2.
Trump's letter to Biden released to the press pic.twitter.com/vkvQYwmqBV
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 20, 2021
3.
BREAKING: Exclusive look at the note left in Oval Office by Trump for Biden. pic.twitter.com/TCcnGwYR4U
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) January 20, 2021
4.
it’s not a note he farted in the envelope https://t.co/tWphYRs7l1
— paul (@dearapriII) January 20, 2021
5.
“There is not a piss tape in the drawer, do not look in there” https://t.co/XOX3Nil1BS
— Rick Burin (@rickburin) January 20, 2021
6.
The note: https://t.co/YjwcOlAwcN pic.twitter.com/9br0BuNsD8
— Mark from MA (@RealHouseMark) January 20, 2021
7.
President Biden going to walk into the White House and see the note:
Dear Joe pic.twitter.com/wI0s7fVN3r
— bob esponch (@soulhera) January 20, 2021