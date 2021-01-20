The government voted to trade with countries that commit Genocide – 9 categorical condemnations

An amendment devised to prevent the UK from trading with countries that commit genocide was narrowly defeated in the House of Commons, despite support from 33 Tory Rebels.

Boris Johnson narrowly avoids Commons defeat as MPs vote by 319 to 308 to reject amendment outlawing trade deals with countries that are committing genocide — John Stevens (@johnestevens) January 19, 2021

The attempt to amend the UK-China trade deal came hot on the heels of an assertion by the US that China is committing genocide against its Uighur Muslim population. Its defeat is unlikely to go down well with the new administration.

It didn’t go down well in the UK, either, leaving people questioning the government’s priorities.

😥 I'm shedding a tear for decency. Our government is not good. https://t.co/xV5ntp6FFZ — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) January 20, 2021

Welcome to the UK, where a government that felt bendy bananas was a reason to restrict trade just voted to say that actual genocide wasn’t. https://t.co/AbRYPBrViN — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 19, 2021

A big win for the mutual aims of Boris Johnson and regimes committing genocide as he wins the right to continue to do trade deals with regimes who I really must stress are committing genocide https://t.co/f0DMec8LR9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 19, 2021

Humanity update: Cancelling Christmas – inhuman. Trading with genocidal regimes – fine. pic.twitter.com/1BOgB9Ie5R — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 19, 2021

Wow there really are no depths of depravity to which these bastards will not sink pic.twitter.com/evZeQzrGOA — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) January 19, 2021

Brexit Britain, the land of opportunity! https://t.co/hvHjDqrNCI — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) January 19, 2021

Maybe I'm just a silly softie with overmuch regard for things like 'the genocide convention' and 'basic humanity', but if this headline were about me it would be a sign to take a long hard look at my life. https://t.co/Qvj3VjJfak — Laura Gordon (@LibDemLaura) January 19, 2021

Fantastic!!! I was really worried we would have to stop trading with genocidal maniacs…

Phew… https://t.co/PfWq0dwVnB — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) January 19, 2021

Lovely to know that if this were 1938 our Prime Minister's priority would be ensuring we keep getting good value sauerkraut from the Third Reich. https://t.co/VK560UwLzz — Ben Van Der Velde (@BenVanDerVelde) January 19, 2021

When Leavers talked about post-Brexit Britain being a force again in the world, I naively didn’t think they meant a force enabling genocide https://t.co/jbIQi2fKMQ — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) January 19, 2021

