‘Bye Felicia’ trended for hours as Twitter gave Trump his marching orders – 9 perfect examples
There are few two-word phrases not using ‘off’ that dismiss someone quite as unequivocally as the Ice Cube line “Bye Felicia!”, from his 1995 film, ‘Friday’.
It seemed totally fitting that Twitter picked those two words to send a resounding ‘Fuck off!’ to Donald Trump on his last full day in office. I’m sure he’d pardon my French – he’s pardoned everything else.
It trended on Twitter for hours, and these posts say all that needs to be said.
1.
One more sleep!!! Can you feel the joy. #BidenHarrisInauguration #BidenHarris #ByeDon #ByeFelicia #TrumpTreason pic.twitter.com/PY5CdbCe59
— tuckurshirtinrudy! (@sarand45094570) January 19, 2021
2.
Welcom to the last full day of Traitor DumDum! We made it! #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/gzNuFxwa78
— GoHilary (@GoHilary) January 19, 2021
3.
Trump is going and the #NRA is bankrupt #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/qmMTZqRx8s
— dave (@dave72054810) January 19, 2021
4.
This was the longest saga I've ever trapped in, but #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/8SZeeHSAWH
— Anita Hicks (@AnitaHTweets) January 19, 2021
5.
Me when I woke up and realized that today is the last full day of the #Trump Presidency shit show. #TrumpSeriesFinale #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/qKJQIwfYWV
— Lindsey #ExpelTedCruz (@BlueTX2020) January 19, 2021
6.
T'was the night before the end of insanity and all through the world, all the Nazis are stirring because their plot to rule the world failed yet again. They had all kinds of help and still couldn't succeed because their kind of hate equals stupidity.#MAGAIsCancelled #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/YmFOT3HoDm
— Calming Tempest (@JoyfulTempest1) January 19, 2021
7.
The milk in my fridge will now outlast the Trump Presidency.#ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/6Xg2pc9FhJ
— (@LTrotsky21) January 12, 2021
8.
Remember when Donald Trump served everyone McDonalds at the White House because he caused a government shut down. #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/CZeaWyxpGj
— Kara ✨ (@Kara_Eytcheson) January 19, 2021
9.
Loving the #ByeFelicia tweets this morning… 🇺🇸🙌🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/uPwWzBR4ZQ
— DatingFails (@Dating_Fails_) January 19, 2021
To sum up …
Somewhere, a future history book will note that the day before Trump left office, Bye Felicia was trending on twitter.
— Becci (Bex, OG Becci, B Swizzle, Butter) (@beccithenerd) January 19, 2021
READ MORE
Trump’s final pardons have been published – our 17 favourite reactions
Source Twitter Image Screengrab, @LTrotsky21