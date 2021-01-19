This parrot singing Led Zeppelin went wildly viral because, well, watch
This parrot singing along to Led Zeppelin went viral because, well, it’s a parrot singing along to Led Zeppelin.
What more do you want?
Parrot singing Led Zeppelin. 😏😜🤘🏻🦜 pic.twitter.com/Hds2PjC1np
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) January 18, 2021
Epic and absolutely the content we needed right now.
That parrot’s got a great voice and amazing cage presence.
— Monarch B. Grizzly (@GLDNST8) January 18, 2021
That parrot deserves a recording deal.
— lisamaria (@earthylisa) January 18, 2021
This birdie is better than half the guys I knew in bands in the 90’s.
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 18, 2021
And the parrot probably works for peanuts
— TruthWillPrevail (@VennyVedivici) January 18, 2021
— Chris (@LCSeward) January 18, 2021
Cool but I’d really love to see it singing “Free Bird”…
— O SysOp quer chatear vc (@6Zero_skd) January 18, 2021
Source Twitter @fred035schultz H/T @RexChapman