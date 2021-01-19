This parrot singing Led Zeppelin went wildly viral because, well, watch

This parrot singing along to Led Zeppelin went viral because, well, it’s a parrot singing along to Led Zeppelin.

What more do you want?

Epic and absolutely the content we needed right now.

Source Twitter @fred035schultz H/T @RexChapman