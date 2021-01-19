This parrot singing Led Zeppelin went wildly viral because, well, watch

This parrot singing along to Led Zeppelin went viral because, well, it’s a parrot singing along to Led Zeppelin.

What more do you want?

Parrot singing Led Zeppelin. 😏😜🤘🏻🦜 pic.twitter.com/Hds2PjC1np — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) January 18, 2021

Epic and absolutely the content we needed right now.

That parrot’s got a great voice and amazing cage presence. — Monarch B. Grizzly (@GLDNST8) January 18, 2021

That parrot deserves a recording deal. — lisamaria (@earthylisa) January 18, 2021

This birdie is better than half the guys I knew in bands in the 90’s. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 18, 2021

And the parrot probably works for peanuts — TruthWillPrevail (@VennyVedivici) January 18, 2021

Cool but I’d really love to see it singing “Free Bird”… — O SysOp quer chatear vc (@6Zero_skd) January 18, 2021

Source Twitter @fred035schultz H/T @RexChapman