This news reporter speaks six different languages and he went viral because it really is next level stuff
Journalist Philip Crowther went viral this week thanks to this clip of him doing various reports in six – six – different languages.
If only we could do one as well as he does six.
From Dalton to Washington, here's my coverage for @AP_GMS of last week's events in French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Luxembourgish, in that order. pic.twitter.com/P6FGnbcRkr
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) January 12, 2021
Proper next level stuff!
This is from Philip’s website, just in case you’re interested …
“He holds a bachelor’s degree in Hispanic Studies from King’s College London, and a postgraduate diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the London College of Communication (University of the Arts, London). He was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother. He is a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish as well as a fluent speaker of French, Spanish and Portuguese.”
The clip also went viral on Reddit where it prompted no end of comment. Here are our favourites.
‘Being able to speak 6 languages doesn’t really shock me but I can’t hear an accent in any language that he speaks, which is really shocking to me.’ JensAusJena
‘As a person who struggled for years to learn a second language I am in awe of this man.’ _Moash_
‘He is the machine! :D’ lemaao
In two words …
‘Mr. Worldwide.’ PyrexianYT
Source @PhilipinDC Reddit