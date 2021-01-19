These penguins meeting up was already good but the one that gets confused makes it even better

Here’s 26 seconds of the natural world to make your day better.

It’s a video of two groups of penguins stopping for a natter as they pass each other by, one of them going out to sea, the other on their way back.

And it’s already rather wonderful …

Two groups of penguins pass each other, stopping briefly to exchange information. pic.twitter.com/a7YWDYqdps — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 18, 2021

… but what makes it better is the one that appears to get briefly confused and starts heading off exactly where they’ve come from.

I like the one who goes off with the wrong group at the end and someone else has to go back and get them https://t.co/mP9vDlUIxk — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) January 18, 2021

Relatable.

Ha …like the fella that got confused and left with the other group 😂👍 🐧 brilliant! — Gareth D Morewood (@gdmorewood) January 18, 2021

Yes, but his buddy turned around and fetched him. (Started with 8, ended up with 8). — Sometimes I despair 🤦‍♂️💻🦖🦴 🪐 (@SenekalWillie) January 18, 2021

The original video belongs to Andrea Barlow, director of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust, and you can find more penguins (and lots more besides) over on Twitter @AndzB here.

