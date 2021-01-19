These penguins meeting up was already good but the one that gets confused makes it even better

Here’s 26 seconds of the natural world to make your day better.

It’s a video of two groups of penguins stopping for a natter as they pass each other by, one of them going out to sea, the other on their way back.

And it’s already rather wonderful …

… but what makes it better is the one that appears to get briefly confused and starts heading off exactly where they’ve come from.

Relatable.

The original video belongs to Andrea Barlow, director of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust, and you can find more penguins (and lots more besides) over on Twitter @AndzB here.

Source Twitter @DickKingSmith Imgur H/T Twitter @EddieRobson