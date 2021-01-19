The UK has the world’s worst coronavirus death rate and Piers Morgan wanted this minister to tell him why

It’s not long since Piers Morgan went viral with his devastating takedown of Matt Hancock over why he didn’t vote for free school meals.

Now it was the turn of Hancock’s cabinet colleague Brandon Lewis to get the Morgan treatment on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today and it was quite the watch.

Morgan wanted to know why the UK had the world’s worst coronavirus death rate, and why Lewis and the government were less keen on international comparisons on death rates than they were on vaccine rollouts.

“So you as the UK Gov’t have absolutely no idea why we have the worst death rate in the world” Brandon Lewis destroyed by @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/e71bUhu3wD — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 19, 2021

Much more of this and they’ll stop turning up again.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying after the exchange went viral today.

“The government is doing fantastically on vaccines compared to the rest of the world” – “Why do we have the highest death rate in the world?” “Er… it’s impossible to compare stats on the pandemic with the rest of the world”pic.twitter.com/PAolpysZgF — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 19, 2021

Piers Morgan – So the UK government has absolutely no idea why we have the worst death rate in the world? Brandon Lewis – You can't do direct comparisons.. Piers Morgan – Stop doing international comparisons on the vaccine then.#GMB pic.twitter.com/pncZkNKoRS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 19, 2021

This really is a masterclass from @piersmorgan in how to hold a Gov’t like this one to account. Let’s just hope we don’t see another Gov’t boycott of the only news show asking the reallly tough questions we need answers to https://t.co/PD6jihrKwv — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 19, 2021

READ MORE

The final New Yorker cover of Trump’s presidency gives him the perfect send-off

Source @PeterStefanovi2