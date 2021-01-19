The UK has the world’s worst coronavirus death rate and Piers Morgan wanted this minister to tell him why

It’s not long since Piers Morgan went viral with his devastating takedown of Matt Hancock over why he didn’t vote for free school meals.

Now it was the turn of Hancock’s cabinet colleague Brandon Lewis to get the Morgan treatment on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today and it was quite the watch.

Morgan wanted to know why the UK had the world’s worst coronavirus death rate, and why Lewis and the government were less keen on international comparisons on death rates than they were on vaccine rollouts.

Much more of this and they’ll stop turning up again.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying after the exchange went viral today.

READ MORE

The final New Yorker cover of Trump’s presidency gives him the perfect send-off

Source @PeterStefanovi2