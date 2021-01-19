The bouquet ended up back in the hands of the bride and what are the chances of that?

It’s not the first time we’ve featured a bride throwing the bouquet on these pages. Usually it’s because of an over enthusiastic member of the wedding party.

But in this case none of them got a chance to get a finger on it. Because this happened.

‘Marrieception,’ said esberat who shared it over on Reddit.

What are the chances of that?

‘Looks like someone’s gonna get divorced.’ domkuma ‘Then remarried.’ 3bugsdad And this was great too. ‘The whip around of the photographer is amazing. “OH SHIT I GOTTA GET THIS” Bochitee

Source Reddit u/esberat