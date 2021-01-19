People got in a flap over an ‘exploding’ Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle – the 14 funniest reactions

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop products continue to be Exhibit A in the ‘People will buy anything a celebrity tells them to’ debate.

Items such as Psychic Vampire Repellent Spray, the £95-dollar sex pillow (It’s just a small pillow) and the vibrator knecklace strengthen the argument considerably.

One of her more personalised products hit the headlines recently, when it almost caused a disaster.

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'vagina' candle reportedly explodes in UK woman's home https://t.co/1BtKRUnsPD pic.twitter.com/f8KYB6e9fQ — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2021

Neither the woman in question, who had won the candle in a quiz, nor anyone else was hurt in the incident, so we don’t feel too bad about sharing the inevitable jokes.

1.

Genuinely too embarrassed to post the joke I have for this because my mum reads my Twitter https://t.co/C8STOwuJxf — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 18, 2021

2.

If you've ever used an exploding candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina then don't worry about what's in the vaccine https://t.co/gntWwhmIHo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2021

3.

fire crews thrushed to the scene https://t.co/R5VN3ooIIY — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 18, 2021

4.

Exploding Vagina Candle was the name of my new wave band back in college. https://t.co/ldcNPgRHqr — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) January 18, 2021

5.

I hope the woman in question is okay – but I do find this fanny. https://t.co/I9y51jcVkT — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) January 18, 2021

6.

How do we know it wasn't just faking it? https://t.co/YCVNt2Og8W — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) January 18, 2021

7.