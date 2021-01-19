15 perfectly sculpted responses to Trump’s list of 244 planned statues

Having voiced his support for monuments to controversial figures, including those who had owned and traded in slaves, Donald Trump‘s announcement that he had ordered the creation of a vast ‘Garden of American Heroes’, full of statues, had people expecting the worst.

It was much weirder than that.

The list of intended statues contains a wide range of figures, by no means all American – and certainly not all heroes.

A few names that stand out include:

Hannah Arendt – a German political academic who wrote about the rise of Nazism.

Alex Trebek – the Canadian-born gameshow host.

Annie Oakley – the Wild West sharpshooter.

There are 244 of them, so we’ll stop there.

Here’s what Twitter thought of the whole thing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

