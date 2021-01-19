These 12 bizarre Trump quotes would be even better if someone else said them

Although Trump was only the president for 25 years – at least, that’s what it felt like – he’s been spouting garbage since well before his election.

For example:

“‘An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud’.”

And …

“I have great respect for women. Nobody has more respect for women than I do.”

from Charlie Day GIFs via Gfycat

But we noticed that many of his quotes take on a whole other dimension when they’re attributed to somebody else.

Like these:

1. Albert Einstein



2. Pingu



3. Harry Kane



4. Nigel Farage



5. Melania Trump

6. Nick Knowles



7. E.T.



8. Boris Johnson



9. Matt Hancock



10. Big Brother



11. Greta Thunberg



12. Pope Francis



BONUS



Image Library of Congress