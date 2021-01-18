People are just eating up this restaurant’s hilariously honest menu

We’re so used to the concept of a menu going out of its way to make the dishes sound as good as possible, that we’re a little taken aback by the approach of Feigang Fei, who runs Montreal’s Cuisine AuntDai Chinese restaurant.

The brutally honest, and consequently hilarious, menu descriptions came to the attention of the wider public when loyal AuntDai customer, Kim Belair shared some favourite examples on Twitter.

Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner. pic.twitter.com/FpA1xt0GrF — Kim Belair (@BagelofDeath) January 10, 2021

Tweeters enjoyed the menu, even if they couldn’t sample the dishes.

Did I accidentally open a Chinese restaurant in my sleep https://t.co/uRhVv5P7ry — Seth Worley (@Awakeland3D) January 11, 2021

Kind of want this owner to review everything I do ever from now on — silvercanuck (@silver_canuck) January 11, 2021

I now must eat here at some point in my life. Like I will get a passport, wait for Covid to be contained, exchange my US dollars for Canadian currency and make a trip to try this charming place — Meg (@cantkillheros) January 11, 2021

You can view the full menu here, but these are a couple more highlights.

“I don’t know why but peanut sauce chicken is liked by a lot of customers at AuntDai.”

This is a very popular dish among the customers who don’t care about its greasiness.

We’re with Chris TR on this.

I love this person. Imagine being friends with them, they’d always tell you the truth in a sensible way. — Chris TR (@Chris_TR) January 11, 2021

We eagerly await the Fei Reacts Neflix series.

In the meantime, you can keep up with Feigang Fei and Cuisine AuntDai on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

