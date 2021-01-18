People are just eating up this restaurant’s hilariously honest menu

We’re so used to the concept of a menu going out of its way to make the dishes sound as good as possible, that we’re a little taken aback by the approach of Feigang Fei, who runs Montreal’s Cuisine AuntDai Chinese restaurant.

The brutally honest, and consequently hilarious, menu descriptions came to the attention of the wider public when loyal AuntDai customer, Kim Belair shared some favourite examples on Twitter.

Tweeters enjoyed the menu, even if they couldn’t sample the dishes.

You can view the full menu here, but these are a couple more highlights.

“I don’t know why but peanut sauce chicken is liked by a lot of customers at AuntDai.”

This is a very popular dish among the customers who don’t care about its greasiness.

We’re with Chris TR on this.

We eagerly await the Fei Reacts Neflix series.

In the meantime, you can keep up with Feigang Fei and Cuisine AuntDai on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

