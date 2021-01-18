Liz Hurley’s been making marmalade in lockdown and Hugh Grant’s joke was short but perfectly formed

In today’s lockdown news we bring you Elizabeth Hurley who has apparently been busy – very busy – making marmalade.

Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade are nestling in my larder and another sack of Seville oranges await me 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pynXa3lgso — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 17, 2021

And it garnered lots of attention and prompted lots of responses as you might imagine. We’re only going to bother with one of them, though, because it’s short but perfectly formed.

Not the first time we’ve featured Grant on these pages of late (you might remember this from last week).

We’re with this person.

I want Hugh to recreate the dance number at the end of Paddington 2 everyday for the rest of my life. — Always Happy (@TheDarkNight090) January 17, 2021

