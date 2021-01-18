The 12 funniest reactions to Conor McGregor’s million-dollar watch

Mixed Martial Arts legend, Conor McGregor, isn’t exactly known for his understated and refined taste, but it’d be a boring world if we all liked the same things – and who’s going to tell him anyway?

It hasn’t exactly come as a surprise to learn that he has bought himself a watch that cost $1 million, and it’s a pretty gaudy gadget.

Conor McGregor’s new $1 million watch 💰 pic.twitter.com/2RhES2P0Db — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) January 15, 2021

The Jacob and Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette includes over 400 baguette-cut diamonds and three large baguette-cut rubies, but doesn’t score so high on being easy to read as a timepiece.

Twitter reactions were probably a little more honest than those that were given to his face.

These were the funniest.

1.

At last, someone's found something to do with their Gü ramekin… https://t.co/Bh3mF3UMjJ — Meryl O'Rourke- #Vanilla 6 Feb Zoom £4 ask me! (@MerylORourke) January 16, 2021

2.

Spend a million dollars and you too can look like you’ve gaffer-taped a jam jar full of Quality Street to your wrist https://t.co/dvMZWDBRNd — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) January 17, 2021

3.

The black wrist band keeps it from being garish. https://t.co/62msqTBiTz — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) January 16, 2021

4.

*Bookmarks for the inevitable "And now I'm bankrupt" interviews in 3 years. https://t.co/X1ghzPU9Vc — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) January 17, 2021

5.

When you meet Del Boy down the market and he bamboozles you into another purchase https://t.co/8dhsysR9F3 — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) January 17, 2021

6.

It's amazing how these extravagant, ridiculously expensive items are always incredibly ugly https://t.co/Jb2XC37awi — Vasco (@SilencingTrees) January 17, 2021

7.

This looks like when they brought back yoyos in the late nineties but tried to make them look cool and futuristic. https://t.co/3k63WMeP3p — Nat Guest (@unfortunatalie) January 17, 2021

8.

I had one of these out of a cracker at Christmas, you have to get the little blue ball in the hole !! https://t.co/zecPFFPVQJ — ryanmattjones (@ryanmattjones) January 17, 2021

9.

How-to make a million dollars look like a fiver. — Mike Bubbins (@MikeBubbins) January 17, 2021

10.

"What time is it Conor, mate?" *looks at watch* "Fuck knows" https://t.co/rRLsLdd3MX — Scott (@scottwilks) January 17, 2021

11.

Looks like something that would cost 3000 tickets at Blackpool Central Pier! https://t.co/9YCLjSyzLJ — (@vjw_x) January 17, 2021

12.

Bet Connor McGregor's watch doesn't say 'boobies' if you type in 5318008 and turn it upside down though. https://t.co/92rEJeyioA pic.twitter.com/nRaIWFxOW5 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 17, 2021

It looks like Megan Nolan will never know peace.

This is the most smashable object I’ve ever seen. I will not know peace until I smash this watch https://t.co/DHN29yFbns — Megan Nolan (@mmegannnolan) January 16, 2021

