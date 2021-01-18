The 12 funniest reactions to Conor McGregor’s million-dollar watch

Mixed Martial Arts legend, Conor McGregor, isn’t exactly known for his understated and refined taste, but it’d be a boring world if we all liked the same things – and who’s going to tell him anyway?

It hasn’t exactly come as a surprise to learn that he has bought himself a watch that cost $1 million, and it’s a pretty gaudy gadget.

The Jacob and Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette includes over 400 baguette-cut diamonds and three large baguette-cut rubies, but doesn’t score so high on being easy to read as a timepiece.

Twitter reactions were probably a little more honest than those that were given to his face.

These were the funniest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

It looks like Megan Nolan will never know peace.

READ MORE

Subtlest trash talk ever. Can you spot the hidden message in this suit?

Source Hot Freestyle Image Screengrab