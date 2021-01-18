There’s a subReddit called ‘facepalm’ which does exactly what that suggests and this is a classic of the genre.

It’s a tweet from last year highlighting an anti-vaxxer who’d worked out how to get one over on Big Pharma and was keen to share it with their followers.

It went viral all over again after it was shared by Redditor lucynyu13 who said: ‘Big Pharma 0, raw potato 1!’

It was originally shared a while back by @DocBastard on Twitter.

I’m just going to leave this here. pic.twitter.com/uuBpOkjLDw — Doc Bastard (@DocBastard) April 12, 2019

Sweet potato, russet, red, Idaho? So lacking in details. How long does it take, is more time needed if a polyValent vaccines? 🥔 — Paul Maxwell (@Pmaxwellfnp) April 12, 2019

So, is eating french fries a form of cleanse? — Itinerant Librarian to The Man (@NobPeck) April 12, 2019

This will yield better results than any amount of time spent trying to educate these people. — Magpie (@SagaciousMagpie) April 12, 2019

Let them believe it. At least the kids will be vaccinated. — Gavin. (@DoctorLeeds) April 12, 2019

To conclude …

‘If we can get kids to be comfortable with pulling out a tooth by telling them the tooth fairy needs it, I’m totally ok with telling people a vaccine is safe because the Potato Fairy sucked out all the toxins.’ chickaboomba

READ MORE

This puppy’s hilariously short attention span went viral all over again because it’s so adorable

Source Twitter @DocBastard H/T

Reddit u/lucynyu13