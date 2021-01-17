That viral Wellerman shanty – the hilarious Jacob Rees-Mogg edition

If you had ‘Everybody’s talking about shanties’ on your 2021 bingo card, then we want a word with you about next week’s lottery numbers, because nobody else saw it coming.

It all started on TikTok, where a Scottish postman, Nathan Evans, shared his talent for belting out the traditional sea songs, with none grabbing people’s attention more than this.

The 19th century New Zealand shanty spread across social media, with other talented people adding their layers to his.

One of the cool things about TikTok is the way people can “duet” someone else’s video and build on it. There’s a sea shanty trend going on over there. It started with one guy singing. Then someone ‘dueted’ his vid… then someone ‘dueted’ that one, etc. pic.twitter.com/DAeqKpRQPc — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 12, 2021

There were the inevitable tweets.

What if the sea shanty thing isn't a trend and we just carry it forward? When I go back to bars, I want to SING A FUCKING SHANTY WITH PEOPLE. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) January 15, 2021

mfw the wellerman comes pic.twitter.com/si660Nyd9m — lacey (@byelacey) January 14, 2021

At this point in 2021, if you are singing The Wellerman under your breath, chances are strong that someone, somewhere in the world, is in time and in harmony with you. — Drew Shiel (@gothwalk) January 16, 2021

In the best traditions of folk songs, it has been adapted to poke fun at the powers that be.

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Wellerman Shanty. pic.twitter.com/lg3jyzYC3b — Jon Harvey (@jondharvey) January 15, 2021

Jon Harvey‘s political earworm went down like a much-needed delivery of sugar and tea and rum. These reactions say it all.

As a North East Somerset resident I think I'll have to start performing this to the locals. https://t.co/f1B8aOspUM — Hayley Wragg (@MissGullible) January 15, 2021

I could watch this for hours its genius! Needs to be longer 😂 — Andrew Burn (@Burnie44) January 15, 2021

Up there for best so far, so it deserves a million retweets…unless he adds another verse about the happy fish? https://t.co/ZS1nO9tncI — David Crossley (@dccrossley) January 16, 2021

I mean, why is Spotify not immediately adding this to my liked songs? Amazing. https://t.co/ByRzIYvVjk — Aden Davies (@aden_76) January 16, 2021

It even got this high praise from a fellow Harvey – one who knows a thing or ten about parody songs.

Perfect. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 15, 2021

Sadly, there’s been no comment from Jacob Rees-Mogg. He’s probably humming it, though.

