That viral Wellerman shanty – the hilarious Jacob Rees-Mogg edition

If you had ‘Everybody’s talking about shanties’ on your 2021 bingo card, then we want a word with you about next week’s lottery numbers, because nobody else saw it coming.

It all started on TikTok, where a Scottish postman, Nathan Evans, shared his talent for belting out the traditional sea songs, with none grabbing people’s attention more than this.

@nathanevanss

The Wellerman. ##seashanty ##sea ##shanty ##viral ##singing ##acoustic ##pirate ##new ##original ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##singer ##scottishsinger ##scottish

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

The 19th century New Zealand shanty spread across social media, with other talented people adding their layers to his.

There were the inevitable tweets.

In the best traditions of folk songs, it has been adapted to poke fun at the powers that be.

Jon Harvey‘s political earworm went down like a much-needed delivery of sugar and tea and rum. These reactions say it all.

It even got this high praise from a fellow Harvey – one who knows a thing or ten about parody songs.

Sadly, there’s been no comment from Jacob Rees-Mogg. He’s probably humming it, though.

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg said fish were now ‘British and happier for it’ – only 7 responses you need

Source Jon Harvey Image Screengrab