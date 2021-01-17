Some ice-cream tested positive for coronavirus – 14 chilled responses

Those of us not currently forced to risk our health doing crucial jobs in the community have been told to confine ourselves to the house to help lower coronavirus numbers, only going out for essential items, such as groceries.

Luckily, most of us can still have the odd treat – like a glass of wine or a bowl of ice-cream.

Wait, what?

OH, FOR FU …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2