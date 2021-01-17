Some ice-cream tested positive for coronavirus – 14 chilled responses

Those of us not currently forced to risk our health doing crucial jobs in the community have been told to confine ourselves to the house to help lower coronavirus numbers, only going out for essential items, such as groceries.

Luckily, most of us can still have the odd treat – like a glass of wine or a bowl of ice-cream.

Wait, what?

Ice cream tests positive for coronavirus in China https://t.co/RyAWwEp5jG — The Independent (@Independent) January 16, 2021

OH, FOR FU …

Hundreds and thousands told to self isolate. https://t.co/y8OZM2y5eO — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 16, 2021

Just wuhan cornetto — Tim Dawson (@Tim_R_Dawson) January 16, 2021

I’m already done with 2021 https://t.co/mheBLeRXci — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) January 16, 2021

Awaiting a response from Chris Whippy https://t.co/PGI1DI4SrW — Evie (@EvieAspinall_) January 16, 2021

The media: ‘We don’t understand why people aren’t taking the virus more seriously?!?’

Also the media: https://t.co/fa9kOXO4cL — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) January 16, 2021

