‘Every “Northern” character in a musical’ is funny because it’s true

A really funny video has been viewed almost three million times in less than 24 hours, being shared by more than 15,000 people – and we’re not a bit surprised.

Watch for yourself.

Every “Northern” character in a musical. pic.twitter.com/rYq1Ze0sQd — Em Humble (@em_humble) January 16, 2021

“Mam and Dad are going to be so angry when they realise that I don’t want to work down the mines.”

Freelance photographer and editor, Em Humble, has absolutely nailed the Northern tropes of musical theatre, and her efforts were very much appreciated by Twitter – particularly the northern element.

So funny! (And true!) — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) January 16, 2021

This is amazing https://t.co/9WJs8zu72x — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 16, 2021

This has made me roar laughing! https://t.co/bLadSzH1Vy — Sally Lindsay (@sally_lindsay) January 16, 2021

This is perfect. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/y6FAzvYxdG — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) January 16, 2021

AMAZING and accurate https://t.co/LjTHHFRD3r — Ruth Bratt (@ruthbratt) January 16, 2021

Actor and comedian, Sian Gibson, star of Peter Kay’s Car Share, is from North Wales, which shares a vibe with Northern England, and she nails the accent. She had this to say.

Think I auditioned for the mam who knocked her on the ‘ead in the mud hut 😍 https://t.co/uHRRg2MZlw — Sian Gibson (@Sianygibby) January 16, 2021

Would absolutely watch that.

Source Em Humble Image Screengrab