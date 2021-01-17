‘Every “Northern” character in a musical’ is funny because it’s true

A really funny video has been viewed almost three million times in less than 24 hours, being shared by more than 15,000 people – and we’re not a bit surprised.

Watch for yourself.

“Mam and Dad are going to be so angry when they realise that I don’t want to work down the mines.”

Freelance photographer and editor, Em Humble, has absolutely nailed the Northern tropes of musical theatre, and her efforts were very much appreciated by Twitter – particularly the northern element.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Actor and comedian, Sian Gibson, star of Peter Kay’s Car Share, is from North Wales, which shares a vibe with Northern England, and she nails the accent. She had this to say.

Would absolutely watch that.

READ MORE

A thread of TikTok duets went viral after one joke song became a full-blown musical theatre experience

Source Em Humble Image Screengrab