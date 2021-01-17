‘Every “Northern” character in a musical’ is funny because it’s true
A really funny video has been viewed almost three million times in less than 24 hours, being shared by more than 15,000 people – and we’re not a bit surprised.
Watch for yourself.
Every “Northern” character in a musical. pic.twitter.com/rYq1Ze0sQd
— Em Humble (@em_humble) January 16, 2021
“Mam and Dad are going to be so angry when they realise that I don’t want to work down the mines.”
Freelance photographer and editor, Em Humble, has absolutely nailed the Northern tropes of musical theatre, and her efforts were very much appreciated by Twitter – particularly the northern element.
Actor and comedian, Sian Gibson, star of Peter Kay’s Car Share, is from North Wales, which shares a vibe with Northern England, and she nails the accent. She had this to say.
Think I auditioned for the mam who knocked her on the ‘ead in the mud hut 😍 https://t.co/uHRRg2MZlw
— Sian Gibson (@Sianygibby) January 16, 2021
Would absolutely watch that.
