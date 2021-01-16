The majority of people are happy to do their bit to help stop the spread of coronavirus by putting a mask on in shops and other places where required.

But there remains a small but very vocal minority of people who refuse to take this one simple step. And it’s prompted lots of shops to come up with funny (and often very brutal) shop signs telling them to do otherwise.

And this one, spotted by journalist @sopiamcoutts in Budgens in Crystal Palace, south London, is another for the hall of fame.

The Crystal Palace Budgens is not messing around. New sign up this morning. pic.twitter.com/MSJOBlgpMC — Sophia Money-Coutts (@sophiamcoutts) January 15, 2021

That’s the way to do it.

My local bakery is the same. Sign says ‘we’re not risking our health or our livelihood. Wear a mask or stay outside.’ No ambiguity at all. — Rachael Parkman (@RachaelParkman) January 15, 2021

Excellent, my local chippy has gone similarly unambiguous

“forgot your mask? Well forget your chips!” — Angela 💙 (@whiley_fox) January 15, 2021

Add it to this little collection …

Source Twitter @sophiamcoutts