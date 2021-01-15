10 completely unsurprised reactions to the suggestion that the PM hasn’t read the Brexit deal

File under ‘not really news’ the strong probability that Boris Johnson hasn’t read the Brexit Deal document he pushed into existence after rejecting better ones under Theresa May.

A strong indication that he doesn’t understand the agreement came when he was questioned on the ability of UK musicians to travel in the EU for work.

Good grief, Johnson does not comprehend even the basic facts of the deal he negotiated. Challenged on the issue of visa free reciprocal rights for touring artists, he deflects by saying that UK musicians have "the right to go play in any EU country for 90 out of 180 days". ~AA pic.twitter.com/rjc4Ui6y8o — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 13, 2021

Narrator: The PM was incorrect.

Asked if Boris Johnson has read the Brexit deal in full, his spokesman replies that "the prime minister is fully aware of the deal." — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 14, 2021

As Peter Smith so eloquently expressed here, being aware of something isn’t the same as having read it.

I'm fully aware of Ulysses but never got past the first paragraph. https://t.co/wyS10blZPJ — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) January 14, 2021

These reactions to the news are as unsurprised as you’d expect.

1.

It’s not as if it’s the most important piece of legislation in half a century or anything like that https://t.co/BHBuIhRk7N — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 14, 2021

2.

"I'm totally shocked", said nobody at all. pic.twitter.com/7ogDSBn0aJ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 14, 2021

3.

In the space of an hour Jacob Rees Mogg says 'British fish' are 'happier', despite seafood companies facing oblivion, Downing St hints Boris Johnson hasn't read his own Brexit deal, & free school meals won't be extended over half-term. Hour's a long time in Tory Britain — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 14, 2021

4.

Genuinely can't think of anything to say. https://t.co/rRL1woO6kj — Mhairi Hunter (@MhairiHunter) January 14, 2021

5.

Why is this not surprising? https://t.co/TibVrTPNhC — The New European (@TheNewEuropean) January 14, 2021

6.

I can remember as far back as Christmas Eve when Boris Johnson said you should read his deal, which he hadn’t https://t.co/gcRdsv5olu — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 14, 2021

7.

This isn't quite the reassurance the spokesman thought it was! https://t.co/z4P1Z4wcwn — Jon Worth (@jonworth) January 14, 2021

8.

On a day we here from Downing Street that Boris Johnson has not read the full text of his EU trade deal, the words of English writer and philosopher Aldous Huxley come to mind: Most ignorance is evincible ignorance. We don't know because we don't want to know. — Paul Delaney (@coaimpaul) January 14, 2021

9.

I highly recommend it, it's a good read. Goes well with your Christmas Day dinner. https://t.co/f8NFDqfThM — Dr Anna Jerzewska (@AnnaJerzewska) January 14, 2021

10.

Since the PM made a false statement about musicians and visas just yesterday, he is obviously not "fully aware" of the contents of the Brexit deal. https://t.co/0xUYdzVmyo — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) January 14, 2021

In the unlikely event that Johnson has read the full document, we shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

Always worth remembering that having read something and having understood something are two entirely different things. — Geoff Wilton (@geoffwilton2) January 14, 2021

