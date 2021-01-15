A lovely exchange which you might have seen before but it’s just gone viral all over again on Imgur because it’s one for the ages.

‘To be young and naive,’ said LimJahey504 who shared it, a tweet by @HenpeckedHal who said: ‘My 20 year old cousin got his own apartment and it’s going pretty well.’

‘Aww poor little fella, so cute.’ nova1124 ‘“One sec… I need a beer for this” Is my new favorite line.’ isaypoopythingabecausemostofyouannoyme ‘I can understand not knowing how to cook, but has he also never seen anyone cook in person or on TV?’ OpenMouthHotKiss

Source Imgur LimJahey504 Twitter @HenpeckedHal