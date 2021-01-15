This cat trying to scratch itself is a very funny watch
Cat video of the day goes to Redditor ineffable44 who says: ‘There was an attempt … to scratch myself.’
Awww!
“I CAN’T FEEL MY LEG!!” Buck_Thorn
“why is my face one big block!?!” beluuuuuuga
“Licking might fix it.” Mynameisaarav
‘This reminds me of the time when I wanted to scratch itch on my arm but the arm was plastered due to fracture.’ Supernova008
Source Reddit u/ineffable44