Someone put Sunday Sport headlines into film scenes and it’s a work of genius

The very clever and creative Jellyface has used sleight of hand – well, video-editing skills – to replace some well known front pages from films with some of the absurd offerings put out by the Sunday Sport over the years.

They’re all genuine. All of them. Let that sink in.

We thought you’d like a closer look at a few.

I think I just had my first ever asthma attack laughing at this!! Flawless mate!

Rob Crabb

OH MY GOD THIS IS FANTASTIC. GOOD FUCKING LORD.

DearestHershel

Sometimes, we just don’t deserve the Internet.

Simon J

Finally, there was this high praise.

We had Tesla, we had Newton, we had the weird chappy with the funny voice in the wheel chair…we now have a new genius. Bravo good sir! Huzzah!

Aw Aw

Is there a Nobel Prize for comedy?

Source Jellyface Image Screengrab