Simply 17 times people had just one job but didn’t quite manage it …

Here’s a collection of 17 fails to make your day better. They are all classic examples of the ‘you had one job …’ genre as collected by the good people of Bored Panda (and you can find a whole lot more here).

1. ‘That wasn’t supposed to happen’

(via)

2. ‘I am so confused’

(via)

3. ‘Apparently mermaids have butts’

(via)

4. ‘Posted the sign, boss’

(via)

5. ‘It was almost fine’

(via)

6. ‘Safety first’

(via)

7. ‘One space was all it needed’

(via)

8. ‘I feel so safe’

(via)

9.

‘Not trying to be political i just thought this was funny’

(via)