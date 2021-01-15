Kermit the Frog joined in with a viral sea shanty – because everything is better with Muppets

We’ve given up trying to explain why anything happens, these days, so when we discovered that TikTok had become obsessed with sea shanties, we just took it at face value.

We can say that the trend seems to have been started by Scottish postal worker, Nathan Evans, who has been sharing the nautical folk songs since the summer of 2020.

It beats trying to nurture a sourdough starter.

Here’s his rendition of Ramblin’ Rover – and no, we can’t tell you what the words are.

@nathanevanss

much requested .. Ramblin Rover. #viral #singer #scottishsinger #scotland #acoustic #folk #cover #singing #scottishtiktok #fyp #foryou #artist

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

In December, he shared The Wellerman, a New Zealand shanty about whaling, not the nicest of topics – but it became his biggest TikTok hit, with almost four and a half million views.

@nathanevanss

The Wellerman. ##seashanty ##sea ##shanty ##viral ##singing ##acoustic ##pirate ##new ##original ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##singer ##scottishsinger ##scottish

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

It’s quite the earworm.

Alongside its enormous popularity came a vast number of stitches – a TikTok feature that lets users comment on or join in with a video by incorporating it into their own.

One really stood out.

@artmonkeyworld

#duet with @jonnystewartbass A bit froggy today but wanted to add to the chorus. #seashanty #thewellerman #kermit #fyp #foryoupage #wee #

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

On TikTok, the multi-layered stitch has had 81,000 views in three days, but Twitter was another story.

The video has been viewed 920,000 times in a day, and shared more than 18,000 times one way or another.

Writer Carly Lane-Perry said what we were all thinking.

We’re not unreasonable. Later today will do.

Finally – a word from ‘Kermit’.

