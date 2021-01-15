The only five funny reactions you need to the removal of a Lincoln bust from the White House

Now that Trump has accepted that Joe Biden is going to be the president, the job of moving out of the White House has begun in earnest.

A beautiful sight: moving boxes arrive at the White House. (Via @erinscottphoto) pic.twitter.com/DkpmSt2zvC — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 14, 2021

CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, shared an image captured by his colleague Khalil Abdallah of one moment in the moving process, and it raised some questions.

More stuff (appears to be Abe Lincoln bust) leaving the West Wing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/4fjkVPmiMS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 14, 2021

He didn’t say that the bust was being stolen, and neither are we – but that’s the direction the jokes took.

These were our five funny favourites.

1.

He’s going to steal everything in sight then take a shit in the Oval Office desk isn’t he https://t.co/vC41mTA8U0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 14, 2021

2

Joke's on Trump, he'll definitely lose his security deposit. https://t.co/49hOikGmeS — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 14, 2021

3.

It's like Antiques Roadshow meets The Beverly Hillbillies — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) January 14, 2021

4.

Count the White House silverware at noon on January 20. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 14, 2021

5.

Is this the Antifa looting we were warned about? https://t.co/og1AuasGQS — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) January 14, 2021

Jeremy Newberger had a suggestion.

President Biden is gonna have to appoint a Secretary of eBay to buy back all the artifacts being taken from the WH, isn't he? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 14, 2021

Hasn’t Trump been banned from there too?

Source Jim Acosta Image screengrab, Brooklyn Museum Creative commons