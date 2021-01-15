This Countdown-style game on live TV started badly and just got worse

Well that’s unfortunate, an Irish daytime TV show called Ireland AM which decided to do a Countdown-style words game live on air.

Unfortunately for them it started badly and went down hill from there in the most unfortunate fashion.

Someone should have seen that coming. And just in case you’re wondering, the show is called Ireland AM presented by Laura Woods and Alan Hughes who were joined remotely by Karen Koster and Tommy Bowe.

Source @FintanOToolbox