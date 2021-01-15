This Countdown-style game on live TV started badly and just got worse

Well that’s unfortunate, an Irish daytime TV show called Ireland AM which decided to do a Countdown-style words game live on air.

Unfortunately for them it started badly and went down hill from there in the most unfortunate fashion.

a morning TV words game that started off badly and just got worse, shared by @FintanOToolbox that just gets worse …

The dangers of live television. pic.twitter.com/8VSAz9NRcx — Fintan O’Toolbox (@FintanOToolbox) January 14, 2021

Someone should have seen that coming. And just in case you’re wondering, the show is called Ireland AM presented by Laura Woods and Alan Hughes who were joined remotely by Karen Koster and Tommy Bowe.

Incredible how you think one of two things will happen here…and then pretty much both do https://t.co/khZmTcff51 — kevin (@KevBeirne) January 14, 2021

Fair play @lwoodsey for keeping a straight face throughout 😂 https://t.co/8ZOYHzWFXE — Debbie O'Donnell (@debbie_odonnell) January 14, 2021

Let's play Countdown this morning they said…what could go wrong 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/MKDkt9mdJi — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe) January 14, 2021

