Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

This week has been the longest month of 2021, which itself has been four years already. We’re all ready for some pure and simple funny stuff.

As if by magic …

1.

Don't bother scraping the ice off your windscreen.

Just do this.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/cuVkjqOBJW — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 9, 2021

2.

Stop bringing shitty Bluetooth speakers on hikes. No one came to the woods to hear you listen to Katy Perry — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) January 10, 2021

3.

Actually, no, your email does not find me well. My bananas ripened too quickly and I found a spoon in the fork section of my kitchen drawer. My life is spiraling out of control. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) January 11, 2021

4.

i take no pleasure reporting this, but scientists have found a crazier frog — Patrick: Year Of The Rascal (@lunch_enjoyer) January 10, 2021

5.

samwise gamgee would’ve been an unbelievable recipe blogger — rax ‘still a jew’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) January 9, 2021

6.

They got him.

You’re going away for a long time you furry little nonce pic.twitter.com/E4fKuyIMJK — Gus The Fox (@GusTheFox) January 10, 2021

7.

*at Hotel California* Me: I actually think the Twilight movies are masterpieces Concierge: Ok you can leave — sad-a-saurus (@sad_saurus) January 10, 2021

8.

one time I was in a zoom meeting and I muted myself because I had to fart. and then realized with horror that I had actually been muted the whole time up until that moment, so what I ACTUALLY did was UNMUTE myself and fart SUPER LOUDLY in the middle of this meeting — anjimile (@anjimilemusic) January 13, 2021

9.

Q) How many conspiracy theorists does it take to change a lightbulb? A) Do your own research. — Darren Walsh Puns (@DarrenWalshPuns) January 10, 2021

10.

This looks like a movie Liz Lemon wrote for Jack Donaghy so he could ask out Demi Moore. pic.twitter.com/SHvibr9D9g — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) January 11, 2021

11.

yet another unrealistic body standard for women pic.twitter.com/oJ3INITaqk — the priory of the ḩąʑęł tree (@cisgenderhaver) January 11, 2021

12.