The trials and tribulations of homeschooling inspired these 14 very funny tweets

Most parents of school-aged children in the UK are currently involved more than usual with their offspring’s learning, despite the best efforts of schools to provide remote lessons.

Over on Twitter, people have been sharing their thoughts on the experience, so we picked the funniest to share with you.

If you like them, give them a follow.

1.

My 13yr old daughter: Dad, can you help me with my schoolwork?

Me: Absolutely! What can I help you with?

Daughter: It's algebra

Me: Well you can fuck off into the sun — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 14, 2021

2.

– mummy, what happens to all the homework i do now i’m home schooling?

– would you believe me if i said the ‘education elves’ take it away every day…? pic.twitter.com/NDYbr0sPhZ — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) January 12, 2021

3.

If you're struggling for home schooling ideas then do get your children in front of the TV in just fifteen minutes time, when the most inspirational woman in Britain, Priti Patel, will be holding a press conference. If she can make it, then good grief, absolutely anyone can. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 12, 2021

4.

Homeschooling really does blow the “ill turn the wifi off” threat out the window. — Edward Rowe (@Kernow_King) January 6, 2021

5.

You know what, I’m reporting myself to Ofsted. The standard of my maths homeschooling this morning was shocking — Prof Damien Page (@damien_page) January 8, 2021

6.

Me roaring “ Narwhal isn’t a word…stop just making sounds” is how my homeschooling is going thusfar. 1. It turns out it is a word. 2. I know less than a four year old . — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) January 5, 2021

7.