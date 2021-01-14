Rory Bremner’s alternative Donald Trump speech is 44 seconds very well spent

After becoming the first US president to be impeached twice, Donald Trump made a speech that was shared by the White House Twitter account – for obvious reasons.

He clearly didn’t write it.

If he’d said that first part on the 6th January, instead of telling insurgents he loved them, things might be very different right now.

From a speech he was obviously forced to make to the one that probably played out in his head – courtesy of the ridiculously talented Rory Bremner.

“The greatest economy ever, if you don’t count Clinton or Regan or the 1950s.”

A message from the president https://t.co/n5Nl1mfieW — wine thinker (@robertjoseph) January 13, 2021

Just close your eyes and listen…. @rorybremner is soooo good! https://t.co/y4uyV2NWY6 — Albert Chau (@akc1970) January 13, 2021

It isn’t the first time Rory has given us the full Trump experience. Here’s a fine example.

It might, however, be the last.

