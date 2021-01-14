Rory Bremner’s alternative Donald Trump speech is 44 seconds very well spent
After becoming the first US president to be impeached twice, Donald Trump made a speech that was shared by the White House Twitter account – for obvious reasons.
He clearly didn’t write it.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021
If he’d said that first part on the 6th January, instead of telling insurgents he loved them, things might be very different right now.
From a speech he was obviously forced to make to the one that probably played out in his head – courtesy of the ridiculously talented Rory Bremner.
Breaking: Trump reacts to House vote #Trump #Impeachment pic.twitter.com/eDx9VeMTEE
— Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) January 13, 2021
“The greatest economy ever, if you don’t count Clinton or Regan or the 1950s.”
A message from the president https://t.co/n5Nl1mfieW
— wine thinker (@robertjoseph) January 13, 2021
Just close your eyes and listen…. @rorybremner is soooo good! https://t.co/y4uyV2NWY6
— Albert Chau (@akc1970) January 13, 2021
Absolutely brilliant 👏 https://t.co/Lv3FAAhxdV
— Carrie Colvin (@carr1e73) January 13, 2021
It isn’t the first time Rory has given us the full Trump experience. Here’s a fine example.
Trump latest. That rant in full. #USAElections2020 #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/WiFJwJcuLh
— Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) November 6, 2020
It might, however, be the last.
