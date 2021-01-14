Munya Chawawa expertly parodies how Matt Hancock and friends reacted to the free school meals backlash

Yet again, Munya Chawawa has reacted to the news with a gag-laden takedown that pulls no punches.

The topic this time is the controversy that blew up after an anonymous mum shared the scant rations she had been sent to feed her family.

Munya imagined how a behind-the-scenes conversation might have gone down.

“We’re feeding children, not the cast of Peter Rabbit.”

The restaurants for poor children are probably in someone’s draft manifesto already.

Here are a couple of reactions to the darkly comic masterpiece.

The parent whose photo set off the chain reaction that resulted in the reinstatment of the voucher system had this unique take.

Adrian Rollins hit the nail on the head.

READ MORE

Marcus Rashford has called out the government over its scant food parcels for schoolchildren

Source Munya Chawawa Image Screengrab