Munya Chawawa expertly parodies how Matt Hancock and friends reacted to the free school meals backlash

Yet again, Munya Chawawa has reacted to the news with a gag-laden takedown that pulls no punches.

The topic this time is the controversy that blew up after an anonymous mum shared the scant rations she had been sent to feed her family.

#FreeSchoolMeals bag for 10 days: 2 days jacket potato with beans

8 single cheese sandwiches 2 days carrots

3 days apples

2 days soreen

3 days frubes Spare pasta & tomato. Will need mayo for pasta salad. Issued instead of £30 vouchers. I could do more with £30 to be honest. pic.twitter.com/87LGUTHXEu — Roadside Mum 🐯 (@RoadsideMum) January 11, 2021

Munya imagined how a behind-the-scenes conversation might have gone down.

Matt Hancock & friends respond to Free School Meals backlash 🍽🙃#FreeSchoolMeals pic.twitter.com/or0ML8TEUB — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) January 13, 2021

“We’re feeding children, not the cast of Peter Rabbit.”

The restaurants for poor children are probably in someone’s draft manifesto already.

Here are a couple of reactions to the darkly comic masterpiece.

Munya never misses a beat 🤣🙌 https://t.co/uWoCian3by — Jessica Davies (@_JessicaDavies) January 13, 2021

Accurate!!! The potatoes look like Prince Philip 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1d6nBigpHh — FredsMommy (@mom_freds) January 13, 2021

The parent whose photo set off the chain reaction that resulted in the reinstatment of the voucher system had this unique take.

This is the most entertaining thing that my carpet has ever been involved in. By quite a long way. 🤣 https://t.co/RStxAEOfSP — Roadside Mum 🐯 (@RoadsideMum) January 13, 2021

Adrian Rollins hit the nail on the head.

FUNNY but, at the same time, tragic! 😢 — Adrian Rollins (@adrian_rollins) January 13, 2021

