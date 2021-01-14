Miriam Margoyles called Donald Trump an ‘a … hole’ and it just gets better and better
To Good Morning Britain, where the actress and all-round good egg Miriam Margoyles was giving her take on Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, anti-vaxxers and much else besides.
And she went viral because she surely speaks for us all. Well, most of us …
Miriam Margolyes – Donald Trump is an arsehole .. & I long to see the back of him.. #GMB pic.twitter.com/izUeblcKL6
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 14, 2021
Wait, wait, there’s more.
Miriam Margolyes…..legend!!!
This was just after she said Trump ‘ends with hole, starts with a’ 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Pv300LNIp0
— winemum (@ninadavidson75) January 14, 2021
And just a few of the things people were saying about her today.
Miriam Margolyes managing to slap down Brexit, Trump and Anti-vaxxers in just 5 minutes…. 👍 #gmb
— Rebecca Dundon (@Rebeccadundon1) January 14, 2021
Miriam Margolyes is gold in human form. The woman is wonderful.
— Cath 🏴 (@Cathintheattic1) January 14, 2021
Miriam Margolyes on @GMB
She is a national treasure. A quite wonderful woman.
We need more like her.
Try and find the interview if you can.
— Name cannot be blank (@RaymondoBroon) January 14, 2021
Miriam Margolyes is an absolute national treasure #gmb
— Sarah (@sarahmacniven) January 14, 2021
To conclude …
Miriam Margolyes must be protected at all costs. It is our duty
— Bairdric (@Bairdric1) January 14, 2021
