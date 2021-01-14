Miriam Margoyles called Donald Trump an ‘a … hole’ and it just gets better and better

To Good Morning Britain, where the actress and all-round good egg Miriam Margoyles was giving her take on Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, anti-vaxxers and much else besides.

And she went viral because she surely speaks for us all. Well, most of us …

Miriam Margolyes – Donald Trump is an arsehole .. & I long to see the back of him.. #GMB pic.twitter.com/izUeblcKL6 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 14, 2021

Wait, wait, there’s more.

Miriam Margolyes…..legend!!! This was just after she said Trump ‘ends with hole, starts with a’ 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Pv300LNIp0 — winemum (@ninadavidson75) January 14, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about her today.

Miriam Margolyes managing to slap down Brexit, Trump and Anti-vaxxers in just 5 minutes…. 👍 #gmb — Rebecca Dundon (@Rebeccadundon1) January 14, 2021

Miriam Margolyes is gold in human form. The woman is wonderful. — Cath 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cathintheattic1) January 14, 2021

Miriam Margolyes on @GMB

She is a national treasure. A quite wonderful woman. We need more like her. Try and find the interview if you can. — Name cannot be blank (@RaymondoBroon) January 14, 2021

Miriam Margolyes is an absolute national treasure #gmb — Sarah (@sarahmacniven) January 14, 2021

To conclude …

Miriam Margolyes must be protected at all costs. It is our duty — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) January 14, 2021

READ MORE

Miriam Margolyes’ funny story about the Queen was made even better by the NSFW word she used

Source Twitter @ninadavidson75 @Haggis_UK